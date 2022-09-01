Sept. 1, 1922
The national president was among visiting officials who attended this week’s luncheon of the Cadillac Exchange Club at the Indian Trail Camp Thursday. The meeting, which was aimed to stir local interest in the national convention at Louisville, Kentucky, later this month, was attended by 37 Exchangites, an unexpectedly large turnout for the vacation meetings around the lake and a fitting climax for the summer month’s gatherings, as next week the Exchangites will resume their regular business sessions each Thursday noon at the McKinnon Hotel. The meeting next Thursday will be the regular election of the club and the board of directors will hold their monthly meeting at the hotel Wednesday. L.C. Harris of Grand Rapids, the present head of the National Exchange Club, spoke on the meaning of the Exchange Idea. He traced the development of the organization and paid a tribute to the Cadillac club as one of the most notable in the organization. He also mentioned the valuable organization services of secretary E.J. Morgan of the local club, who, with C.A. Saunders of this city, is a state officer. The latter will be a candidate for national office at Louisville. Paul P. Mason of Reed City, Michigan member of the national board, delivered an inspirational message on the club ideals and read an original poem on the same theme. President Bracegirdle of the Reed City club, the other visiting speaker, is the fuel administrator for Osceola County and was asked by Chairman Morgan to speak on the coal situation. Among the interesting points he brought out were the number of empty steel gondolas capable of carrying coal which are going north on the Pennsylvania, the apparent lack of definite information by any national or state fuel administration chiefs and the recent easing off of prices in the coal market.
Sept. 1, 1972
Ann Arbor Railroad signal lights, flashing for five hours at the S. Mitchell Street crossing Thursday, drew numerous complaints from motorists, City Police officials reported. First complaints on the matter were received by City Police shortly after 5 p.m. Railroad officials attempted to correct the situation but were not able to do so until after 10 p.m. A railroad official from Owosso reportedly was sent to Cadillac to correct the situation, officials said. Complaints on the matter will be turned over to the city manager, officials said.
Sept. 1, 1997
The bidding process to construct the bypass around Cadillac begins Friday. Soon after, traffic headaches kick in. Construction of two of the three bridges scheduled in phase one will require additional construction of temporary roads. Crews will begin digging and excavating in October. Phase one, at an estimated cost of $13 million, of the four-year project should be complete by next fall, said Patty Johnson, from the Michigan Department of Transportation’s district office in Cadillac. The second phase will take the bypass to Manton. The next 11.2 mile section — to the Manistee River — is estimated at $47 million, the next 18 mile section at $54 million. The three bridges will be over the freeway at M-55, Crosby Road and 36 Road. Johnson said temporary roads will be at M-55 and 36 Road. Construction on Crosby Road can be done without altering the existing road, Johnson said. Highway department officials have said the bypass will not greatly effect traffic on Mitchell Street. “Traffic volumes won’t be all that different down the road,” said Gary Karttunen, acting project development engineer. “But there will be substantially less truck traffic.” He estimated that 20,000-24,000 vehicles per day travel up and down Mitchell Street.
