Dec. 29, 1920
The police backed up by the general manager of the city have requested that no persons throw ashes in the streets as it ruins the sleighing, which has become excellent with the softening of the snow and the consequent packing of the roadbed. There are various ordinances designed to prevent the practice of throwing ashes in the streets. It is considered a nuisance or an obstruction to place the ashes in the street and arrests will follow any more violations, it is said. The city manager, however, will not object to householders dumping their ashes on the area between the road and the gutter as then they can be hauled away in the spring. The temperature rose today to very near the thawing degree and the roads are very soft. Packing the snow will make excellent motoring and may result in the sale of more license plates by the county clerk unless there is a blizzard or a sudden fall in temperatures.
Dec. 29, 1970
Maurice Rollo, 8, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rollo of 1009 Second Ave. Cadillac, escaped serious injury Tuesday afternoon when a trash fire exploded in his face. Maurice was performing his usual household chore of carrying out and burning trash in a stove in the garage. Older brother Douglas, today, said Maurice was carrying out the second or third bag and when he opened the door of the stove, the flash occurred, spewing flames and pieces of metal into the youngster's face. Maurice got some small cuts on his forehead and chin and flames singed his hair, eyebrows and eyelashes. As he stumbled out of the garage, which faces Third Avenue behind his home, Maurice was seen by Water Department workers Walter Porteous and Oscar Platz who stopped to help. The men radioed city police and the boy was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated for burns and released. He is wearing dark glasses today, Douglas said. Porteous and Platz hauled the stove out of the garage and said there was no other damage caused inside the building. Cause of the explosion was not known.
Dec. 29, 1995
The O.J. Simpson trial topped the list of most important stories in a random sampling of area residents. But the Oklahoma City bombing, Bosnia and Mercy Hospital medical errors also received mentions. Residents were asked: "What was the most important story of 1995?" "The O.J. Simpson case because it was so much in the forefront. Also the inability to settle the budget because everyone is concerned how it will affect their services. Locally the Dr. Richmond story was big. He was my doctor, and I didn't think what happened to him was unfair," said Jackie Bourgard of Mesick. "The death of those two people at Mercy Hospital due to medical errors was so totally uncalled for. It was pure negligence in my opinion," Beryl Payne of Buckley said. "The Oklahoma bombing because so many people died. Locally I would say the fire that recently killed Eleanor Hayes. She was someone that I knew; we worked together at the fair," said Mayme Guthrie of Cadillac. "The O.J. Simpson case because of its popularity. It showed the public about the judicial system," Nancy Clator of Florida, formerly of Cadillac, said. "The O.J. Simpson case because it went on for so long. O.J. was my all American man, and I was disappointed. It's too bad that money can buy a verdict," said Vickie Schuch of Traverse City. "The troops going to Bosnia. I think it is none of our business being over there, but at the same time I feel we should go over to settle the situation peacefully," said Amber Schuch of Traverse City.
