March 1, 1922
Prof. P.L. Buttrick of the forestry department of the M.A.C. arrived here today and in company with the members of the Cadillac Park Board, started a survey of the damage to the trees in the city. His report will be available tomorrow. Prof. Buttrick was loaned to Cadillac by the agricultural college after an appeal for assistance had been sent to East Lansing by the City Commission. The City Commission last night turned the entire matter of the trees over to the City Park Board, with power to act. An item of $2,000 was put in the budget to handle this work. Mayor James Johnston and George Johnston, the city manager, are ex-officio members of the park body. Several offers of help for Cadillac received by city officials went to the board. L.J. Young, associate professor of forestry at the University of Michigan, has informed the City Commission that he can come to Cadillac to assist in preserving the broken trees if such a visit is desired. Previous offers from Grand Rapids and Lansing had been received.
March 1, 1972
City Police recovered a snowmobile helmet Saturday, which was taken earlier in an apparent breaking and entering of Dave’s Yamaha Shop, 220 Haynes St. Police apprehended two youths in connection with the theft. One of the youths had apparently sold the helmet to a Cadillac resident, who, upon learning of the helmet theft, contacted police and provided them with descriptions of the youth and his car. Police said they recognized the youth as he was driving his car on city streets, and made the arrest Saturday. Police tied the theft to the youth, who was turned over to his parents, and an 18-year-old Luther resident, for whom police are in the process of seeking a warrant.
