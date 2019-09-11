Sept. 11, 1919
Herbert Corwin, a resident of Cadillac for 12 years, was arrested about 7 p.m. Monday and put in the custody of the sheriff. The step was taken by his relatives and friends because of the extreme irregularity and violence of his speech and actions which have caused suspicion for the past three months. Mr. Corwin has been employed as a mill-wright by Cummer Diggins Co. for the past six years. He worked Sunday night and slept intermittently Monday afternoon. About 4:30 a.m. he rose and wandered about the house, kicking the furniture and breaking a fruit window and some lamps. A little later he pursued his wife and child up the street, threatening to kill them. He also attempted to choke Mrs. Corwin a few weeks ago. At 7 o’clock he became so violent that the police were summoned and Mr. Corwin was taken to the county jail. Owing to the absence of Judge Breen the investigation of his sanity will not be made until tomorrow. The examination will be made before a board of three physicians. Mr. Corwin’s dependents are his wife, Mrs. Ella Corwin, and 3-year-old daughter, Sadie.
Sept. 11, 1969
A six-man jury was picked this morning in 84th District Court in Cadillac and the trial of Rev. Eugene B. Furr was started in a courtroom packed with participants and spectators. Rev. Furr is charged with making a fictitious report of the commission of a crime. He allegedly told police late July 7 that someone had shot at him through a window of his home. He was arrested July 18 after a 10-day investigation of the report by Michigan State Police. Judge Frank Miltner ordered the courtroom cleared of any person who might be called to testify in the matter prior to the beginning of the proceedings. Defense counsel Robert Miles of Big Rapids reserved his right to an opening statement until after the prosecution completes its presentation. Miles petitioned the court prior to selection of the jury for suppression of evidence related to a .22-caliber rifle, slug and cartridges on the grounds they were taken without Furr’s permission, with no search warrant and at a time when the investigation changed to an accusatory perspective. During the questioning and statements, it was pointed out that the incident is reported to have occurred during a hotly contested school millage proposal in Cadillac Area Public Schools district and Rev. Furr was chairman of the anti-millage faction.
Sept. 11, 1994
Gus Macker players, volunteers and spectators couldn’t wait for the event to begin today. So quite a few gathered at the courts along Chestnut Street Friday night to practice or just take a look. Ryan Spangler of Lansing didn’t have much time to talk, as he was in the middle of a pick-up game between his team and three players from Cadillac and Grand Rapids. His mother and the official team driver, Joyce Spangler, said their team was called “Ya Stuble,‘ which translates to “It’s over.‘ Like other Gus Macker players, the team has traveled to tournaments throughout the state, including Port Huron, Belding and their own town last weekend. “They play just for the fun of it. They all love playing basketball and that’s why they do it. It would be nice to win,‘ she allowed. Sheena Creed, a fourth-grader at Franklin Elementary School in Cadillac, was one of the few girls shooting baskets Friday night at the courts along Chestnut Street. Her mother Tina Creed watched her oldest daughter Deja play some Gus Mackers on parking-lot courts with broken pavement. “I would think people from out of town would really appreciate what we have here,‘ she said.
