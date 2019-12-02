Dec. 2, 1919
Despite the ideal weather for today’s election, a comparatively light vote was being polled in Cadillac today. Less than 500 ballots had been cast at 1 p.m. More than 4,000 voters are registered. This led to fears for the success of the good roads bonding proposition of $200,000, as a heavy vote now is considered necessary in this city to carry the matter in Wexford County. While the proposition has been under discussion for months the opponents of the measure, instead of discussing it previously, broadcast a roarback at the last minute in an effort to defeat the matter. Everyone voting in Cadillac used both ballots, the county good roads measure and the proposed amendment to the city charter on the library question. Sentiment appeared to be fairly evenly divided on the latter measure, as far as could be told from conversation around the voting precincts. Facing probable defeat on that showing, the good roads committee of the Chamber of Commerce started in hard work this afternoon to get out a larger vote before the polls closed tonight. Four cars late this afternoon were dispatched to each voting precinct to round up those who had not yet turned out.
Dec. 2, 1969
The appointment of veteran Cadillac firefighter Henry J. Sorensen to be the city’s new fire chief was announced during the City Commission meeting Monday night by City Manager Donald Mason. Sorensen has been serving as acting fire chief since the retirement of Robert Gilchrist last August. In announcing the appointment of Sorensen, Mason praised his abilities and said he had done an excellent job of running the department as acting chief. Mason said the Civil Service Commission had just certified Sorensen a few hours earlier. He told commissioners that the assistant chief’s job left vacant would be filled through Civil Service procedures in the coming months. Sorensen has been with the department since June 1, 1942. He took a leave of absence to serve with the Navy during World War II and was named assistant chief in June of 1946.
Dec. 2, 1994
A 19-year-old will probably live out the rest of his life in prison for his role in the Reedsburg Dam double murder, officials said. Joshua Hornback of Hamburg was given two life sentences for the July 3 shootings of two campers in eastern Missaukee County. Originally charged with two counts of open murder plus larceny, he pleaded guilty in September to two counts of second degree murder in the shotgun deaths of Mark Allen, 33, of Lansing and Edgar Mahon, 40, of Ovid. Derrick Kocik, 19, of Brighton, testified at a preliminary hearing in September that he, Hornback and Dale Owen Guest, 16, of Brighton, had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana since the night before the shootings. The three had invited Allen and Mahon to smoke some marijuana with them, he testified, and as they were leaving Hornback shot Allen once in the back of the head, then emptied the gun into Mahon. Mahon was still rolling around on the ground, Kocik said, and Guest put another shell the gun and shot Mahon again. Hornback made only a short statement, turning to the family members and saying, “I just want to say to the family that I’m sorry. If I could take that day back ... I know what it is to lose a loved one,‘ he added, before his voice trailed off. In passing sentence, Judge Charles Corwin said he did not want to trivialize how serious the crime was by describing it in words. “A person reading this record would be able to see from the beginning the unspeakable brutality, and senselessness ... of this act,‘ he said.
