March 26, 1931
Cards, certifying honorary membership in the Ray E. Bostick post of the American Legion have been sent to all the members of Washington Post No. 444, Grand Army of the Republic, composed of veterans of the Civil War. There are only seven members of this post in Cadillac. They are William Stewart, commander; William H. Lamphere, David C. McLain, John Newberry, William Miller, Thomas Fitzgerald and John Haskins. The members of the Legion post voted at a recent meeting to take in as life honorary members all veterans of the Civil War in this vicinity, so if there are any others who are not included in the roster of the G.A.R. post they may send their names to the Legion post adjutant, M.M. VanValkenburgh and they will be mailed a membership card. Ever since the Legion was first organized the World War veterans have been step-sons to their comrades of the Civil War and the headquarters of the Legion post have been headquarters of the G.A.R. post. Both organizations have joined in the observance of Memorial Day and other patriotic occasions.
March 26, 1971
Cattle rustling is nothing new to Clarence Langworthy. "This isn't the first time I have lost cows. I've had five stolen all together. Two of them came up missing a couple of years ago but I couldn't believe they were stolen, not at first. But then I saw where the fence had been cut. The police cut off a strand of wire but that really couldn't help find them (the thieves)," Langworthy said. Langworthy has had five cows stolen from a piece of farm land he owns on Gregg Road about three miles southeast of Tustin. Three of the cows have been taken since last fall, according to Langworthy. The most recent incident was reported Tuesday. "I saw the cows Saturday and figured I would feed them and leave a little extra in case a storm came up and I couldn't make it back here Sunday. Well, the storm hit and I wasn't able to get here until Monday. That's when I found her," Langworthy said, "they had slaughtered her right here in the barn. Just left her head and insides." State Police troopers at Cadillac found a trail that seemed to indicate the cow's carcass was dragged about 150 yards to a nearby road. Troopers also discovered tracks in the snow that they believe belonged to a pickup used to cart the beef away. Langworthy's home is located about four miles north of Tustin. He pastures nine cows on the property near Gregg Road. The property is located on the west side of Gregg Road and a large red barn sits on top of a small hill. A stream runs by the barn in a small gully supplying ample water for the animals. Bernard Holmes, a neighbor, heard what he thought was the cow bawling around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Langworthy. "Bernard said he heard her bawling. A death bawl, you know. He said she bawled about three times but didn't get up to see if anything was wrong. He said if she would have bawled once more he probably would have got out of bed. Sam Hill! She couldn't bawl once more," Langworthy exclaimed. Langworthy continued to point out he thought the thief or thieves had slit the cow's throat and let her bleed to death in the barn. He added she was probably with calf. Langworthy has had three calves taken from the same piece of property. He estimates the value of the five cows and three calves at about $1,800. His insurance company will only reimburse him for the loss of the last cow because there was evidence left that pointed out the theft. "I'm just glad they left the head behind. At least now I can collect the insurance for her. I would rather have the cow back though, she was a good milker," Langworthy said. "After you keep these cows for a while you get kind of attached to them," Langworthy continued, "but you just can't sit out here every night waiting to catch the culprits. I know which one they will get next. Kathleen over there will be the next to go (pointing to a white and black Holstein heifer)." Langworthy added he was going to try his best not to let the mysterious rustlers get Kathleen, but there really wasn't much he could do to prevent it.
March 26, 1996
A plan to bring "virtual reality" golf simulators to Cadillac has been sidetracked by larger issues of Cadillac zoning. Judi and Tim Simonis, owners of the South Shore Resort and Motel, want to add buildings for "full swing" golf, a golf pro shop and a community building. Plans call for one building where four golfers at a time can drive balls into pictures of a golf course projected onto a 10-foot screen. Lasers then measure the elevation, speed and angle of the drive and determine where the ball would land on the simulated golf course, Tim Simonis said. The Simonis', supported by city tourism and business officials, asked that vacant land across Sunnyside Drive from the motel be rezoned to TS-1 Tourist Services. The Cadillac Planning Board recommended that the City Council deny the request. Board members noted that residential property bordered the parcel on three sides and that residential land is scarce. "It seems to me this parcel would be better used for new housing in that area," said board member William Felsk. However, board members said the most compelling argument against the Simonis' rezoning request was that they would lose control over what was built on the new parcel. TS-1 tourist service zoning would open up the parcel for businesses such as bars and taverns, as well as gas stations, motels and gift and souvenir shops. Mayor Ronald Blanchard said he was also concerned about the community hall in the plan, that would be available for weddings and parties where liquor could be served to large groups. "For the planning board to allow them to have liquor in the middle of the residential district would not be responsible," he said. Planning board members did suggest alternatives that might allow the project.
