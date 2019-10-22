Oct. 22, 1919
Mrs. Barbar Estes, the Tustin woman who suddenly found herself named a probable heiress to $2 million through the death of an uncle in England, accepts the kindness of fate in an unruffled manner. She laughingly informed a special writer for the newspaper that she will not squander any of her newly acquired riches until she is in actual possession of the cash. In other words, her financial chickens shall not be enumerated until the completion of the necessary period of incubation. A quaint character is Mrs. Estes, wrinkled with age, but keen of eye and with scarce a gray hair. She has seen 77 years of life, and she hasn’t a great deal of interest in the frivolities of modern times. When first the reporter called to learn from her the story of the legacy which she will receive from Baron Dunn, an English merchant prince, Mrs. Estes refused to see her visitor. She was not dressed for company, she said, and would the reporter please call again in a half hour? The second visit found her trim and neat in an old-fashioned house cap, polka-dot apron and quaint neck ribbon. Mrs. Estes talks with considerable difficulty, which may explain her characterization by Tustinities as slightly eccentric. For years she has been bothered by acute bronchial disorders and asthma. A short time ago she took treatment at a Grand Rapids hospital, without a lasting cure. “I rather expected that uncle (Baron Dunn of London) would leave us a part of his estate,‘ she explained regarding her legacy.‘
Oct. 22, 1969
The “Businessman’s Blight‘ commonly known as shoplifting is a big business in Cadillac. Several businesses were contacted along Mitchell Street in recent days and estimates of losses to shoplifters ran from $30 per day on a six-day week to a refusal to comment because of company policy. No store owner or manager denied that shoplifting activities were a problem, and many cases just the opposite. There appears to be no discrimination by the thieves as the raids run the gamut from variety stores to quality dress shops. In all cases, the shoplifters outscore the sales personnel on escapes as compared to capture. One business on Mitchell Street has installed a closed-circuit television system to thwart would-be and actual thieves. According to one member of the store’s managerial staff, “it works.‘ While television has not stopped shoplifting in this particular store, its mere presence has curtailed activity. On the other hand one store owner reported that during the last Dollar Days celebration held by downtown merchants her store was robbed of $250 dollars worth of merchandise by one woman. The woman was later caught in a neighboring store stealing a 79 cents bottle of hair shampoo. So far this year 33 complaints have been lodged at city police headquarters against shoplifters. Of these 23 have been lodged by Phil Meadows, manager of the A and P store.
Oct. 22, 1994
Vandals caused the power outage that left 1,000 customers in the McBain and Marion areas in the dark for about two hours, officials said. Consumers Power representative Tim Pietryga said vandals with a hacksaw cut through a padlock and tripped a 48,000-volt switch on a utility pole on West Strief Street in McBain. Power was out from about 9-11 p.m. Thursday, and caused the cancellation of an almost-finished JV football game in Marion, among other disruptions. Witnesses within a 10-mile radius of the incident saw a sudden flash, Pietryga said, and utility and law enforcement officials suspect the vandals may have been burned from the flash and a spray of hot metal. Consumers Power offers cash awards leading to the arrest and arraignment of those who deliberately cause power outages, a release from the utility said. Information can be given to the utility or to police.
