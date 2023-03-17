Today in history: Tustin man bags 170-pound mountain lion in Idaho

March 17, 1933
The current issue of a national sportsman’s magazine contains a story written by Kendrick Kimball, Detroit newspaperman, which has for its central character, Chris Sorensen, Cadillac resident. The story also mentions Jim Pontiac, native Indian descendant of a famous chief, well-known in this section. The scene of the tale is laid along the Manistee River and concerns a fishing expedition. Cadillac is given publicity as the starting point of the trip. Several camera studies illustrate the story.
March 17, 1973
Contracts for conducting a sewer project study around Lake Mitchell were received Thursday night by the Wexford County Department of Public Works and were authorized for signature pending approval by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners and the county’s legal advisor. The contracts are with John R. Snell Engineers Inc. of Lansing and will be signed for the DPW by Chairman Arthur Segerlund and Secretary Chester Finster. The contracts provide a maximum cost for a sewer study of up to $7,500. DPW member Clyde Clendening asked if including a portion of Clam Lake Township in the study would increase the cost figure. He was told it would not since the area was originally included in the study area and the Clam Lake Township board recently agreed to contribute up to $500 toward the cost. Donald White, county commissioner and member of the DPW board, said there had been some discussion Monday among the county commissioners that maybe Clam Lake should match the $1,000 contributions authorized by Selma and Cherry Grove Township boards. There was no discussion on this topic during the county board’s official sessions Monday and no action was proposed. In their communication with the DPW, Clam Lake officials said the residents along M-115 southeasterly of the causeway, wished to be included in the study. This is located in section 7 of the township. There was some comment that maybe this area fell more into the area to be included in the city’s plans for continuing its sewer loop around Lake Cadillac. Segerlund directed that the Clam Lake offer be held in abeyance until this point could be checked.
March 17, 1998
A wilderness hunting trip to Idaho netted what could be a world-record-sized mountain lion for Jack Powell. Powell, who runs Jack’s Grocery in Tustin, collected the 170-pound cat by bow and arrow while hunting in the Bitterroot Wilderness Area near the Selkirk River. “It’s the largest designated wilderness in the lower 48 states,” Powell said. “There were moose, mule deer and whitetail in there — it was spectacular.” Powell went in with some local guides, where they covered the first day of the seven-day hunt by snowmobile before going on foot in the higher elevations. “We found some tracks on Fog Mountain,” Powell said. “It didn’t take long — we had two dogs with us, one a cold tracker and another one who ran with the tracks. We treed him within two hours — as the guide said, it was a monster cat.” Powell’s submission of the mountain lion for world-record purposes is pending while the carcass dries out. “It has to dry out for so many days, then they can score it,” he said.
