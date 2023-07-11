Today in history: twin buffalo birth defies the odds

July 11, 1933
Work on the Poplar-Granite street stretch of 1.113 miles will be started about July 18 or 20 and must be finished by Nov. 1. The county road commission, in session Monday afternoon, accepted the city’s bid of $19,758.43 for the construction of this pavement, the state to furnish the cement, which is valued at approximately $9,700. There was no other bid. The new pavement will extend from Wood Street on Granite and Poplar to the Pennsylvania crossing on Poplar. The material on the top dressing of Granite and Poplar will be removed to Marble and Pearl streets, which will be used as detours during the period of construction. The state highway department will approve this bid and oversee the construction. The fact that the city will do the Granite and Poplar street paving will assure that the work is done properly and certainly, as the city will benefit the most from the construction. The city paving gangs, under the direction of City Manager George Johnston, have done excellent work during the past two or three seasons. With the completion and opening of East Chapin Street paving the concrete on Crippen Street was poured and this street has now been opened for the first block off Mitchell. Oak Street has been graded and concrete curbs and gutters are being constructed preparatory to surfacing this street with concrete.
July 11, 1973
Osceola County Deputy Fred Buck appeared before the Evart Board of Education Monday to request support for his Smart Set program at the school. A campaign against drug misuse, Smart Set has been put into effect in a number of area schools. Buck has taken the program “on the road” beyond his area of patrol, Osceola County, to introduce it on an areawide scale. The program is aimed at youths to establish avoidance of drug use as the “in” thing for students. Buck requested financial support to acquire written and other materials to implement the program at Evart. The board agreed to support the program unless school principals bring forth “something else,” Supt. Jack Musser said. Should another program be proposed, it would probably be presented by next month’s meeting.
July 11, 1998
Carl Brasseur returned from feeding his bison herd Thursday morning with a startling bit of news for his wife, Lori. His last pregnant heifer had given birth to twins. “He said, ‘There’s a reason she’s been so big,’” Lori said. “She had been just huge. Bison get big anyway, but she was so slow and so miserable. Calves weigh 30 to 35 pounds when they’re born. We think these were about 20 pounds apiece.” Brasseur showed the heifer with her calves, hidden from the sun in a shady copse of trees. While the heifer warily watched for strangers, the little auburn-colored calves alternately nursed, lay in the fern and kicked up their hooves. “Buffalo cows are pretty protective of newborns,” Brasseur said, from the safety of her truck. “I don’t walk out there if I can help it.” The odds of bison birthing twin calves is minuscule — one or two in 100,000 births, Brasseur said. Dairy cows by contrast birth 5,000-6,000 sets of twins per 100,000 births. One reason the odds of twins is so low, she said, is the undomesticated nature of bison. “They are survivors — that’s why there were hundreds of millions of them on the plains,” she said. “I’m reading the journals of Lewis and Clark now. They tell about seeing seas of buffalo. The land was just black with buffalo. The National Bison Association said it’s about 50-50 whether our heifer accepts both calves. It’s a survival thing — to make sure she can care for both of them. It looks like she’s accepted both of these.” Bison, Brasseur explained, are basically still wild animals. Cows have been domesticated for thousands of years and have been bred for captivity. Bison have only been raised domestically in this century, and still remain wild.
