Today in history: twin buffalo birth defies the odds

Pictured is a clip from the July 11, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Cadillac lifeguard Charlie Payne finds himself up to his neck in sand as his swimming students finish him off with shovels and buckets full of sand as part of a lifeguard party at Kenwood Beach in Cadillac. The party marked the end of the first session of swimming lessons looking forward to the second session beginning on July 13.