Today in history: two boys break from local jail via dumb waiter

Sept. 7, 1923
Sheriff C.H. Nixon and his deputies are searching for the two boys who broke jail early this morning. Wesley Orr, 16, and Cleo Mitchell, 15, in jail awaiting sentence on an automobile theft case, escaped by letting themselves down the dumb waiter, used to carry food to the cells above from the kitchen, and unlocked the back door and departed. The officers suspect the two boys of breaking and entering the Holmburg store on Cherry Street, where food stuffs were taken some time early today. Mrs. Nixon says that the boys had been confined in separate rooms until Mrs. Sorensen came to the jail, when it was necessary to put them in adjoining rooms. Together they had created such a disturbance that Mrs. Nixon threatened them with solitary confinement quarters a few days ago and since that time they had been quiet. The escape was discovered this morning by Mrs. Nixon, who found the door of the dumb waiter open and the casing broken when she came into the kitchen. Investigation showed the elevator jammed down so it would not operate. The boys had evidently rode down on the top, kicked open the door and landed in the sink. The space in the shaft is so small that it hardly seemed possible that a boy could have wedged themselves into it. Orr is tall and slim and Mitchell is shorter and rather heavy set. Wesley Orr broke jail in Hersey last fall, also taking food and candy from a grocery store. Officials believe that, after securing food supplies, the boys either took an automobile or jumped a freight in the direction of some of the towns having fairs this week.
Sept. 7, 1973
“These boxes contain furniture,” said John Whan, superintendent of McBain Rural Agricultural Schools, pointing to a row of boxes stacked against the wall. “We have to pile them here in the hall because we don’t have anywhere to put them.” Another corridor branches to the left where an elementary class is in session in the hall until a new portable building is finished. Whan said cramped quarters “hamstrings scheduling” in the whole system. “We put math kids in the science lab and a French class in the Home Ec room,” he said, because there’s nowhere else to put them. The problem is obvious, Whan said. It is one of space — space for supplies and materials but, more importantly, space for the approximately 730 students who attend a school designed for 550, he stressed. This lack of space, “approaching the critical stage” according to Whan, is the reason for Monday’s bond election where voters in the McBain school district will be asked to approve a $1,250,000, 30-year bond for construction of a new elementary school and remodeling of present high school facilities. School officials, concerned about the bond election, have mounted a campaign of telephone calls by interested citizens to voters, a series of four public hearings and information sheets to explain the issue and hopefully, said Wahn, make the voter “well informed.”
Sept. 7, 1998
A small airplane flipped over in a strong crosswind at Wexford County Airport. No one was hurt. According to Sgt. Jeff Herweyer, of the Cadillac Post of the Michigan State Police, Cadillac pilot Henry Bradford Johnson brought his Cessna in for a landing at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in a strong wind. Herweyer reported Johnson came in too fast on his landing. The gusty wind pushed the plane sideways across the runway. The plane veered to one side and the right landing gear collapsed. The plane leaned and the right wing touched down. The wingtip caught on the ground and the plane twisted around and upside down. Herweyer noted damage to the plane’s landing gear, wing and top. However, neither Johnson nor his passenger Donald Bevans was injured.
