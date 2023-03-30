Today in history: two brownfield sites in Cadillac spark interest

March 30, 1933
John Doe is not running for mayor of Cadillac. This emphatic statement was made by City Clerk Lee Worden today when it became evident that an explanation of the proposed city amendment ballot would have to be made to avoid errors at the election next Monday. On the ballot appears a diagram of the proposed new form of city ballot. This ballot is a specimen, showing the way the names of the candidates will appear under the office headings. The name “John Doe” is used as one candidate for mayor. “Richard Roe” is the other specimen candidate. These names are the ones used in legal documents to designate persons whose identity is unknown, or is mythical. The diagram of the proposed ballot is merely a picture, explains Mr. Worden, and no marks should be placed in the squares shown on the ballot. The place to vote on the amendment is below the ballot diagram where it says “For the amendments of chapter 5 of the charter of the city of Cadillac, Yes (); No ().”
March 30, 1973
Wexford County Circuit Court Judge William R. Peterson Thursday substantially reduced bonds for Lawrence “Pun” Plamondon and a cohort held on various charges stemming from an alleged attempt to collect by force $3,000 in marijuana transactions. Plamondon, 27, once minister of defense for the radical White Panthers, and Craig Blazier, 22, were placed on bonds of $25,000 and $5,000 respectively by Judge Peterson. The pair had been ordered held on $100,000 bond apiece March 12 in a Benzie County courtroom. The two are held in the Northern Michigan community of Beulah in Benzie County pending a court appearance next Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to extort, extortion, armed robbery and conspiracy to violate the criminal usury law. The charges stem from an alleged threat of violence earlier this year on a Benzie County man who was unable to pay an agreed price of $3,000 for 25 pounds of marijuana. Judge Peterson lowered the bond Thursday after Plamondon and Blazier’s attorney, Hugh “Buck” Davis, and Dean A. Robb, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, argued the original bonds were excessive.
March 30, 1998
Two vacant, but previously developed, sites within the city limits have attracted the interest of developers. Developers are moving to purchase both the Brasseur Building, 314 S. Mitchell St., and the Four Star auto components plant, 403 W. Seventh St., in the Cadillac Industrial Park, said city manager Pete Stalker. While the entire city is within a Brownfield redevelopment district created by the council, council members are expected to vote Monday whether to include the new sites in a tax authority’s plan. The plan would provide for the collection of taxes on any value added to the property. New construction or renovation could add taxable value to the present properties, now owned by the State of Michigan. The two sites would be included in a plan with Cadillac Metalcasters site, 1405 Sixth Ave. The defunct Metalcasters facility was purchased by Avon Rubber in April 1997. The company plans to demolish the plant within the next few weeks to make room for a 10,000 square feet, $1.5 million rubber recycling plant.
