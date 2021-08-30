One more death from typhoid fever. Mrs. Watt Boyce died early this morning from what is technically known as typhoid hemorrhage. “There is no such thing as a mild typhoid,” said a Cadillac physician. “A mild fever does not mean mild typhoid. A patient may be very comfortable and to all appearances on the road to recovery, when all at once an ulcer sloughs off into an artery and death may ensue in a few moments.” Another doctor predicted that the estimate of one of the state health authorities of an ultimate increase in the number of cases of typhoid would be reached before the present epidemic is checked. The inoculation clinic has been kept going by local doctors and the public health nurse since Friday when Dr. T.B. Marsden left the city. Dr. Marsden is expected back today. Additional supplies of serum were procured Monday and still more will be needed, it is believed. The response to the inoculation treatment has been excellent during the past few days. To date there have been 2,904 inoculations, and the popularity of the precautionary measure is increasing. Residents near the River are still of the opinion that the accumulation from the sewage disposal plant is at least partially responsible for the typhoid condition. These residents complain nearly every day of the odors that arise from that vicinity and flies that have increased in numbers this summer.
Charles Miltner of Cadillac discovered on his week-long, 50-mile hike along the Appalachian Mountain Trail in New Hampshire that it is indeed a small world. Despite the panoramic mountaintop tour and expansive natural surroundings, Miltner ran into three other men from Cadillac on a trail. They were Bob Porter, Ron School and David Foster of the U.S. Forest Service, who were attending a Trail Workshop meeting in the area. Miltner was on a recreational trip accompanied by his sister, the former Helen Miltner and her husband Dr. John Boyle and their four children of St. Petersburg, Florida, and four of their friends. The 11-member party began their hike Aug. 15 and reached their destination Sunday. The Boyles and their family had hiked in the Smokey Mountains in North Carolina two years ago and invited Miltner to accompany them this year through the White Mountains of New Hampshire on the Appalachian Mountain Trail. His party carried packed averaging about 35 pounds during the day and stayed at Appalachian Mountain Club huts each evening. The huts cost about $8 to $10 a day per person and include a good hot evening meal with all you can eat and a hot breakfast, Miltner said. The huts alleviate the need for carrying food or bedding. The packs were generally used to carry clothing, rainwear and noon lunches. The hikers also carried canteens of water, Miltner said. Each hut was operated by about three or four hired hut boys, college students, who fix the meals and help the hikers, Miltner said. He was amazed to find that what took the hikers about eight hours to cover with a pack could be covered in about two hours by the hut boys in some of their foot races without a pack. He was also interested to learn the hut boys carry all of the food to be prepared for hikers up to the mountain huts, and it sometimes means a pack load of about 150 pounds.
Two Evart men and a third from Big Rapids were ordered held without bond in the robbery of a Mecosta County Bank. A U.S. District Court judge in Grand Rapids ordered the men detained until trial on charges they robbed the Old Kent Bank branch in Barryton. Mecosta County Sheriff Hank Wayer stated in a release that: deputies were called to the bank at about 8:38 a.m. Friday. Bank employees reported two armed men approached them as they opened the employee door in the rear of the bank. Two employees were tied up and placed face down in the bank’s storage area while a third was forced to the floor. Wayer stated that the two suspects fled in a car belonging to an employee. That car was found nearby, apparently where a getaway car was waiting. The men were arrested soon after on Winn Road in Isabella County by state police, assisted by Isabella County sheriff’s deputies. Wayer said all the cash, about $66,000, was recovered. Police also recovered a knife and a baseball bat that witnesses said were used in the robbery, said Chuck Goodwin, resident agent-in-charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Grand Rapids. The case was turned over to the FBI as many bank robbery cases are. “The state police and sheriff’s department all did a real nice job,” Goodwin said. “It’s a real nice case, a real tight case I would say.” Goodwin would not comment on media reports that the money was spilling out of a garbage bag in the rear seat of the vehicle, when a state police trooper stopped the car based on a description of the suspects.
