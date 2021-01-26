Jan. 26, 1931
Plans are moving forward for the staging of Cadillac's winter carnival now that the Carnival has been concluded. Chairman Mort Moon of the parade committee held a meeting of his committee consisting of George Ketchum and Roy Hartley this morning in the Chamber of Commerce rooms. Developments at this meeting are encouraging as there seems to be a willingness on the part of followers of winter sports to make this parade larger than ever before. Through the publicity chairman, pictures of the queen-elect, Miss Virginia Beggs, have gone out to practically all of the papers of the state which should secure statewide publicity for our winter activities. President J.F. Carrow of the association is calling a board of directors and committee chairman meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Chamber of Commerce at which time complete entry reports will be made and definite decisions made relative to the different sports events to be held during the two-day carnival. A group picture of the coasters was taken yesterday afternoon on Bremer Street, and this picture will be used not only in several state papers but also in the proposed program booklet to be issued by the committee.
Jan. 26, 1971
A single engine Cessna 150, rented at Cadillac Monday afternoon, crashed about 5:30 p.m. on Little Bay De Noc about 200 yards offshore from Gladstone, north of Escanaba, in the Upper Peninsula. The plane was owned by Robert Vandewater, manager of Cadillac Municipal Airport, and was piloted by Donald Beckwith, 47, of Jones, according to Michigan State Police at Escanaba. Vandewater was not available this morning for information on the time the plane took off from Cadillac nor with information relative to the purpose of the flight. Beckwith was accompanied by Ralph Colby, 38, of Alto. Both men spent the night in St. Francis Hospital at Escanaba for treatment of minor injuries, a source there said today. The plane followed the shoreline of the bay northward until it crash landed, the MSP report said. A woman in a car on the road between Ensign and Rapid River heard the plane, flying at an estimated 300 feet, and reported it to MSP about 5:15 p.m., before the crash. The men got out of the plane after the crash on the ice and were walking toward the shore when they were picked up by Norman Nelson of Gladstone who was snowmobiling in the area. They were treated at Escanaba by a doctor prior to entering the hospital. Beckwith is also apparently known as George Ulumbrock, it was reported, but no clarification was available. Reporters of the Escanaba Daily Press said the men indicated they did not want to talk to the press nor have pictures taken.
Jan. 26, 1996
Two Cadillac High School students await suspension hearings on charges they brought knives to school. The two boys, both juveniles, were suspended for 10 days after unrelated incidents on Wednesday and last Friday, said Tom Jobson, high school principal. "They did not threaten anyone, but they were in possession of knives with blades longer than three inches, a violation of federal and state law governing schools," Jobson said. The knives were basically folding hunting knives, he said. The law requires immediate suspension and also requires expulsion for at least a year by action of the school board. Cadillac Police Youth Services Officer Jeff Hawke was involved in searching the two boys, but said he did not expect criminal charges to be filed against the two. Because they are both juveniles, any charges would normally be filed in Probate Court. "I don't anticipate any criminal action, but I will forward a report to the prosecutor for his review," Hawke said. The knives were not one of the types that are illegal in themselves, Hawke said. The law lists as illegal knives including switchblades, dirks, daggers, stilettos and double-edged knives. "The federal law for schools passed down to the states as a mandate is much more stringent than we would find out in the community," Jobson said. "There is not a whole lot the police can do in cases like this without an actual threat. I would doubt regular criminal law could do much at all." Jobson said one of the students found with a knife said he was carrying it as protection against another student about his age who had threatened him. Jobson said other students had reported threats from two other students, but neither of the two suspended boys had gone to school officials to report threats or been named by other students as being involved in any way. The school investigates and reported the threats, he said. "Nothing has been substantiated, we have done searches on individuals and lockers and possessions and found nothing," Jobson said. A passing student turned in another knife with a blade longer than three inches that he found on the floor in the hallway near the time of one incident, Jobson said. Cadillac High School has not faced a similar expulsion hearing since March, when a student was suspended for a year and also faced criminal charges for bringing an unloaded gun to school. She said she brought it for protection from another student. Jobson said he found no connection between the two recent incidents that happened within the space of one week. "I certainly hope it was just a coincidence," he said. State law and board policy adopted in its wake require the school board to expel the two students, but the parents can request a closed-door meeting with the board first, Jobson said. The decision on expulsion must be made at an open board meeting, he said.
