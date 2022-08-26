Aug. 26, 1922
The houses from Jennings are coming into Cadillac at the rate of two every three days and before many days it is hoped to speed up this schedule and bring a house a day. At present the houses are being brought as far as the intersection of Division and Cass streets and there are allowed to remain until the early hours of the morning when the streets are free from automobiles and other obstacles to free passage through the city. The houses now being brought over are 24x30 feet. These houses weigh much less than the first one transferred and it is now possible to bring the houses without removing the plaster. No cracks appear in the plastering and the windows are not broken in transit. Moving the houses on the mammoth tailer eliminates one of the annoying features of house-moving — that of twisting the framework and thereby loosening the nails and causing the house to develop cracks which admit cold air in the winter. The houses brought in on the trailer are not subjected to strain and therefore are as weather light as originally built. Cadillac is receiving some excellent national publicity as the result of the project of moving the Jennings houses. Such magazines as Popular Mechanics, Scientific American and Popular Sciences and several national distributors of news photographs have taken the pictures and descriptions of the enterprise for publication.
Aug. 26, 1972
A newcomer to the Cadillac area, Jeanne Weaver supplies an interesting blend of organ and piano sounds at the Sun n’ Snow Cocktail Lounge. Most acquainted with performing in the Pontiac area, Miss Weaver has entertained in various night spots in the southern portion of the state for approximately 10 years. Her stops in Michigan have included stays at Detroit, Troy and Orchard Lake entertainment spots. She has also performed in Florida. Miss Weaver has gathered about 30 years of experience at the piano and organ. Her act consists mainly of instrumental tunes, but she also has done some vocals. The end result is an easygoing background sound suited for soft listening in the lounge. Although she has performed in duos and other groups in the past, she is, for the most part, placed in a solo situation at the Sun ‘N Snow. “I like working in a group better,” she said. The type of music Miss Weaver supplies contains “a little bit of everything.” Organ and piano arrangements of some contemporary music to renditions of older tunes are among the list of numbers she plays at the lounge. Background chord sounds of the organ are enhanced by piano leads. In some of her numbers, leads are supplied by the saxophone and clarinet tunes of Joe McCrea. A Detroit performer, McCrea also plays “a little bit of everything.”
Aug. 26, 1997
Controversy surrounding Cadillac High School’s student newspaper last spring is something its new advisor plans to avoid. New English teacher Lauren Ferencsik also is the newspaper’s advisor — and she wants to make some serious changes. The newspaper advisor’s position was paired with the teaching position when she interviewed, Ferencsik said. She’s ready to take on both responsibilities, especially the newspaper. “I want to try to turn around the reputation that goes along with it,” Ferencsik said. That reputation is one associated with controversy. This year, things are changing, Ferencsik said. “The kids just really want to come back to something that’s school-centered,” she said. “They want to create something they can be proud of.” Ferencsik admitted the responsibility is “going to be a lot to take on,” but she said she’s ready to make some positive changes. She’ll work with the staff of 10 “really talented kids with a lot of potential.” “They’re really interested in giving it a positive image again.” How will she approach the issue of censorship? “Content — we’ll take that on as each issue comes. We’re not going to rehash (the controversy). We’re going to learn from it and do things differently.”
