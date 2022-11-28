Today in history: two local hunters got lost in camp

Nov. 28, 1922
The weird tale of the Cadillac hunters who found the Petoskey green horn after an all night search, as related Monday, brought to light a story of two local hunters who wandered from the fold. Wesley Carlson, who boasts of half a dozen seasons above the Straits, and Frank Manning, who has made three trips, can’t exactly be called neophytes but nevertheless they were lost for a whole day. With Dr. E.A. Heath and a number of Detroiters, they were camping on Trout Creek. Each of the local men, incidentally, got a deer in that party. Carlson, Manning and Heath worried more or less that some of the city hunters from Detroit, several of whom never had been in the woods before, might get lost. Accordingly they had an elaborate code of signals. The cow bell of the native at whose place they stayed was one of the signals, as he was the only man in that locality who kept cows. One day Carlson and Manning failed to show up at camp when the bell rang. They had been out all day and an hour or so after super the others became alarmed and fired several shots, but got no reply. Equipped with lanterns and the cow bells, the other campers set out on the rescue work and finally found Manning and Carlson, about 9 p.m. The local sportsman were the butt of the jokes of the Detroiters the rest of the time at camp.
Nov. 28, 1972
The opportunity to acquire school buses was picked up Monday night by the Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education. Supt. William D. Smith told board members the state aid formula law provided funds to reimburse school districts for the purchase price of bus fleet additions, plus interest, if the purchase price had to be borrowed. The bus cost is depreciated and repaid over a six-year period, Smith said. CAPS has six buses of more than seven years of age, five with more than 100,000 miles of them, he said. In three years, CAPS has purchased seven new buses plus a small van vehicle, paying for them out of budgeted funds. Seventy-five per cent of other costs, including maintenance and driver salary, are currently reimbursed, the superintendent said. The board called for bids for four new buses, bids to be opened in January. These would be 66-passenger vehicles. Smith said he figured the district could borrow $60,000 to cover the cost of these vehicles. School bus inspections by Michigan State Police teams are due in December and emergency air brake control devices will be required on all vehicles equipped with air brakes. Smith said he had authorized purchase of enough units to be installed on CAPS buses not yet equipped with them in an effort to have the buses meet inspection standards rather than be cited for a violation and require a second inspection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.