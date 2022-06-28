July 28, 1922
Papers were signed today in an important business development affecting a change in location of two of Cadillac’s leading retail establishments. The Webber-Ashworth Co., the furniture store now located at 104 South Mitchell St., and the J.W. Harvey Co. department store at 117 North Mitchell St., will exchange locations about Aug. 1. The switch is the result of the recently announced purchase of the Kramer building, now occupied by the Harvey institution, by the Webber Ashworth Co. The Webber Block in which the other store is now located is owned by Mrs. Lucie Webber, now of California. Mr. Harvey held a lease on the Kramer building until the end of the year but as the summer is considered a much better time for both stores to move, he has consummated an agreement with Mr. Ashworth for a change soon. “We are very glad to complete this arrangement,” said Mr. Ashworth today, in discussing the plan, “Although it came as a complete surprise. Had we anticipated moving so soon, we could have held up a considerable amount of purchasing, particularly on seasonable lines for future months, and saved considerable expense. We have just received two car loads of bedroom furniture and have a car of mattresses on the way, for instance, which could as well have been held up a few weeks had we contemplated this move now. We now will have to reduce our stock as much as possible by a clearance sale.”
June 28, 1972
A request that a portion of Kenwood Road be vacated was tabled Monday night by the Cadillac Planning Commission until the July 24 meeting to give new commission members time to look over the road layout. Similar requests have been before the planners in September of 1968 and prior to that time, City Manager Donald Mason said. The planners also gave their approval to a site plan for a Kraft Foods expansion plan which would include a 20 by 90-foot addition to the southside of the firm’s building on Lake Street. To facilitate the expansion, Kraft has requested vacation of that portion of West Pine Street which lies west of Lake Street to the railroad tracks. Site plan approval was given pending results of a public hearing July 17 on the vacation. A form to be used in requests for rezoning was reviewed by the planners who will consider it again at a July 10 work session.
June 28, 1997
Investor Jim Spragg spent $33,202 to buy the Missaukee Sentinel Tuesday. His daughter, Amy Spragg, will be running it. Spragg was the only bidder for the paper, which was seized a few weeks ago by the Internal Revenue Service and put up for sale. The inability to pay internal revenue taxes forced investors from Advest Communications, Inc., to put the paper up for sale. The Spraggs’ Missaukee Review, Inc. is “a corporation we set up” for the purchase of the newspaper, Spragg said. “The operating officer is going to be Amy.” Spragg said he and Amy’s finance, Keith Helsel, will not be involved in the operations of the newspaper. The “takeover” occurred at about 10 a.m. Tuesday. Missaukee Review, Inc. has taken possession of the total of the newspaper, including its name, phone number, post office box number, office equipment and supplies, as well as subscription lists and contracts associated with subscriptions. Spragg said “we will honor all existing subscriptions.” There are no immediate plans for change, Spragg said. “The existing staff is probably going to stay at this point,” he said. The newspaper’s current editor, Pat Trofatter, sees some changes in the future. “We have a tentative agreement that I’ll be here for a short period of time, helping with the transition,” Trofatter said. “It’s to facilitate the change in ownership.” There will be no changes in layout or size of the paper either, both Trofatter and Spragg added. “We’re going to have a paper out Friday,” Spragg said. “We’re just going to be a small county newspaper. We’ll pick up the community’s news.”
