Today in history: two still hospitalized after plane crash near McBain

Feb. 6, 1933
A gang of young boys who have been stealing from the Ann Arbor railway is believed to have been broken up this afternoon when one was sentenced to 30 days in jail, a 17-year-old given a suspended sentence and requested to report twice a week to Oscar Anderson, deputy sheriff, and a third kept in jail for the probate judge. Russell Martin, arrested in connection with the derailing of a box car on Halloween, received a 30-day sentence when he pleaded guilty to a charge of helping to steal a ton of coal from the railroad. The 17-year-old pleaded guilty and was given a suspended sentence since it was his first offense. He is to report twice a week and appear in court May 2. Charles Ramey, who had a part in the theft of coal the latter part of January, was on parole for breaking into a box car about 18 months ago and will be taken before the probate judge. Two others are believed to have had a part in the coal theft; one, Roy Richards, already is in jail for being drunk, and the other, Raymond Boger, left town. Mrs. Myrtle Mansfield, Linden Street, to whom the boys took the coal, admitted in court this afternoon that twice when they took it to her she knew it was stolen, but no charges were placed against her since she has four small children. She agreed to pay the railroad $10 for the coal, part of which she has used.
Feb. 6, 1973
Two Detroit persons remained in Mercy Hospital today with injuries sustained Friday night when a single engine Cessna crashed in Richland Township of Missaukee County. The crash site was north of the McBain Road and east of Seeley Road in a field on the Elmer Sluiter farm. A tree earned part credit for saving the lives of the four occupants of the plane. The pilot, Charles Shipp, and his ex-wife, Mrs. Vera Shipp, both of Detroit, were reported to be in good condition today in Mercy Hospital. Phil McKenzie of Romulus was dismissed Saturday from the hospital. His wife, Patricia McKenzie, sustained only minor injuries and was not hospitalized. Shipp got out of the aircraft and walked to the Richard Stoddard home to summon help.
Feb. 6, 1998
A 3-year-old student was safe at home with his mom after being left aboard a Cadillac school bus. The boy reportedly fell asleep after being picked up at noon Thursday for a pre-kindergarten class at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center. He was found, still on the bus a half hour later, by another driver at the bus garage. “It was a human error that should not happen,” said Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Fred Carroll. “We consider it was a very serious matter. We will determine what action we’ll make after the investigation is done.” The name of the bus driver was withheld pending results of the investigation. Carroll said the driver didn’t check back seats to see if any students were still on the bus.
