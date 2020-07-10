July 10, 1920
Improvement petitions occupied the bulk of the time of the city commission Monday evening. The most important matter still is undecided, the application of the Cadillac Housing Company for street grading and sewers and water where the Washington street bungalows are being completed. Walter Kysor, president of the company, last night formally asked the Commission to adopt the grading plan of the city engineer for Washington Street between North Blodgett and Higgins streets to permit the installation of a sanitary sewer for connection with the new homes. Secretary Brown explained the matter to the commission. Public improvements of this nature under the charter must be provided following public hearings, city attorney W.Y. Yearnd says, with their cost provided through the regular budget. The company asks the city to accept Engineer Peterson's plan and is willing to go ahead with the work at its own expense. The city appreciates the position of the company but is embarrassed by the stand of private property owners who do not want the improvements made. Consent of these individuals must be obtained, it is felt, and the commission therefore has taken no action in the matter until the differences can be adjusted. Meanwhile the Housing Company has building plans on Crippen. There are no water connections at this point and Cadillac orders for mains have been unfilled for months.
July 10, 1970
A fire that razed the Keith Earl residence and garage Thursday afternoon on North Mitchell Street has resulted in estimated damages of over $350,000, according to Earl. Earl reported that the garage, where the fire started, contained an estimated $300,000 worth of lawn and garden equipment and attachments that had been received. He estimated also that his new building housing the North End Cycle Sales sustained $11,000 in damages. Earl estimated the cost to replace his house, which was lost in the fire at $30,000 with an additional $10,000-$15,000 estimated necessary to replace its contents. Earl reported that the fire started in the northwest corner of the garage where it joined the house. He stated that he was enroute to his parked truck, glanced into the garage and noticed the flames. He ran to get a fire extinguisher and when he returned the interior of the garage was full of flames. He stated he felt that the fire started near some damp cartons and believed that the wet cardboard could have created a combustion. He said there was no paint or gasoline stored in the garage. He said the fire started at 12:45 p.m. The fire could have become a tragedy for the Earls as their 15-year-old daughter, Cheryl Ann, was in the basement when the fire started, but had come upstairs, unaware that the blaze was underway in the garage. She escaped unharmed. Fire Chief Henry Sorensen declined to give an estimate of the damage because "estimates at this time are incomplete," he said. Sorensen said a shortage of water hampered firemen's efforts to battle the fire and that 10 members of the department eventually fought the blaze. Sorensen also stated that the department was called out during the night in mopping up operations and wetting down the still smoldering debris. The chief reported none of the firemen or spectators sustained injury fighting or watching the fire.
July 10, 1995
There still aren't many obvious signs, but officials said construction of the U.S. 131 bypass around Cadillac is on track for next summer. The Michigan Department of Transportation has started buying some properties, but most of that activity is awaiting appraisals to be completed, said Tom Coleman, district engineer for MDOT in Cadillac. "Hardship" purchases began more than a year ago, and a few more routine purchases were recently completed. "We're going to concentrate on properties near where the bridges will be first," Coleman said. The bridges will be built first so that earth moving equipment can cross M55 and several streets without tangling with local traffic. There is too much to do to actually begin bridge construction by this fall, Coleman said. But if everything else is on track by then, construction should start in May and bridges could be up by next August. "That's a little ambitious, but it's a possibility," he said. "It takes about three months to build bridges." Officials of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association at their most recent meeting continued to raise concerns about the future of road funding, including the U.S. 131 freeway. That's a real concern as far as the stretch from north of Cadillac to Manton, Coleman agreed. The Cadillac bypass funds are fairly well secured, though. "That's as certain as any of our funding is certain," he said. Some observers have reported activity along the future bypass route, including tree cutting. "That's not us," Coleman said. "Sometimes people do a little timbering before we buy the property." MDOT work so far along the route includes boring for soil samples and possibly some clearing to allow surveys to be completed, but that's about the only visible signs so far, Coleman said.
