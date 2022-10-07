Today in history: U.S. 131 committee named

Oct. 7, 1932
Thieves who entered the G.A. Anderson general store and the office of the Tustin Elevator and Lumber company Wednesday night netted a small amount of change, some clothing, meats, cigarettes and candy. The loot was all taken from the Anderson place. Entrance to the lumber company was made through the basement window. They endeavored to open the safe but failed and nothing else in the building was molested, according to reports. A rear window in the Anderson store was broken to gain entrance and the door which separates the main part of the store from the rest of the building was knocked down. It is believed by residents here that the burglaries were committed by two men who were scared away while in the store. Evidence of this was proven by two sweaters which were found. Sheriff Harvey McCord of Reed City was notified and is now working on the case.
Oct. 7, 1972
Members of a Cadillac Area U.S. 131 Route Steering Committee were announced Friday afternoon at a meeting of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Highway Committee. The committee is to secure suggestions from various interests in the greater Cadillac area for the location of the proposed U.S. 131 limited access expressway and access routes to the expressway and then make recommendations to the Michigan Department of State Highways. Committee study and recommendations are expected to help highway officials in planning the U.S. 131 expressway so that wishes of a majority of people in the greater Cadillac area may be met. It is hoped to forestall near Cadillac controversy such as has arisen in the Big Rapids and Reed City areas over highway access and route plans in those areas. The route for the highway northward to Ashton has already been planned and it is hoped that plans for continuation to north of Cadillac will be made in the near future.
Oct. 7, 1997
Cadillac Area Public Schools Board of Education Monday awarded a food service equipment bid to Kent Restaurant Equipment in Grand Rapids at $171,000. Assistant Superintendent Don Leveille said the bid was the lowest among four previously submitted. With approval, the company will start to install equipment for a school kitchen, including steamers, refrigerators, sinks and kitchen tables. The $13.5 million construction project, started in April, is now on phase III, which includes site, foundation, plumbing and electrical work. “The food equipment bid is the first item of phase IV on the construction,” Leveille said. “It came so early because we needed to know where the drain and electric hookups would be before starting electricity work in the cafeteria.” The administration currently is evaluating other items of phase IV, such as hard tile, carpeting, partition and toilet bids, he said. The new school project is a part of the $27 million construction/renovation project approved in September 1996. The new building is a 100,000-foot one-story structure which will be able to house 720 students. It is scheduled to open next fall. Both sixth and seventh graders will attend the new school. The current middle school and high school will house only eighth through 12th graders.
