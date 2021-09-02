Sept. 2, 1921
Charles Elmer Haynes, one of Cadillac’s best known business men, died at 6 p.m. Thursday at his home, 216 East Cass St., from heart trouble from which he had been a sufferer for more than a year. The illness of Mr. Haynes dates from about the time of the death of the late George D. Westover, one of his closest friends. Mr. and Mrs. Haynes went west last winter, where they remained until January, when Mr. Haynes came home in a serious condition. Since his return home, however, he apparently gained in health and the family had hopes of his ultimate recovery. He had been able to ride about town and never lost his cheerful disposition when greeted by his host of friends. About three weeks ago Mr. Haynes was seized with a recurrence of his periodic heart attacks and from that time until his death, he failed rapidly. Here, in the village that preceded the city of Cadillac, Mr. Haynes made his home, becoming familiar with business affairs under the direction of his father, and in 1882 he went to Jennings where he built and for some time operated what was known as the C.E. Haynes and Co.’s planing mill. Returning to Cadillac in 1888, he purchased the Spaulding mill west of Hobart, which he operated during the season of 1889 and the following year made an extensive tour of the western states, spending some time in Washington and Oregon. In 1891 he returned to Cadillac and the new year bought a half interest with his brother, E.J. Haynes, the firm being known as Haynes Brothers, and which has operated successfully since that time. Charles Haynes always had the civic and community interests of his home city at heart and has been a leader in Cadillac’s progress during the many years of his residence here.
Sept. 2, 1971
“Let’s not pick fly specks out of black pepper. Let’s get the road built by cutting all possible red tape.” That was the closing plea of Robert Ransom of Cadillac to representatives of the Michigan Department of State Highways and nearly 200 area residents Thursday evening. Ransom was speaking at a hearing in Reed City called to discuss possible locations for the proposed U.S. 131 limited access freeway between M-46 near Howard City and Ashton in northern Osceola County. Ransom is president of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association. Pointing out that there could be objections to any new highway route, including those of ecology, business, land values etc., Ransom said that the saving of human bodies and lives is the most important and only through speed in completion of the new highway could automotive accidents, injuries and deaths be reduced. A survey shows that in one year there were 321 accidents in the M-46 to Ashton stretch of present U.S. 131 outside of the city of Big Rapids. In these accidents 181 persons were injured and eight were killed. If present forecasts of completion of U.S. 131 freeway are followed, in six years there will be 2,466 accidents, 1,388 injuries and 66 deaths, using the one year figure as a base, Ransom said. If however, red tape and other possible delays can be eliminated, these figures can be greatly reduced by sooner having a safe, convenient freeway. The Reed City meeting opened with a detailed explanation of the need for an improved U.S. 131 freeway and three possible general corridors where the new highway might be constructed. This was given by G. Robert Adams, public hearing engineer for the highway department. Adams also explained that the purpose of the hearing was to open a dialogue between the highway department and individuals and groups living along the highway’s proposed general route. He said that all suggestions presented at the hearing would be considered by the highway department in making its location decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.