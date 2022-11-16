Today in history: under three hours for moving Jennings house to Cadillac

Nov. 16, 1922
The last Jennings house brought over Monday, was rolled the 11 miles in two hours and 50 minutes. That’s the record, Joe Karcher, the contractor, said. It will stand for at least a week, from present weather indications. The fall weather has greatly handicapped the operation, although 29 houses already have been moved over on the big Acme truck and trailer. With wheeling evidently out of the question for at least four or five days, even should it rain no more during that time. Karcher has his crew is busy putting foundations under houses already brought over. The job is well organized now and it would have been possible to shoot over five or six a week had it not rained so much of late. When the weather cools off some more, so the roadway freezes up, the schedule will be sped up again and the larger houses also will be moved then.
Nov. 16, 1972
Historical information concerning the United Methodist Church of Cadillac may be revealed Sunday. At noon, following the regular church service, the cornerstone copper box of the Harris Street building will be opened to reveal materials placed in it in 1928. In 1928, the church building was enlarged and remodeled and historical material concerning the church placed in a cornerstone. Old time members of the church fail to remember what materials may have been placed in the cornerstone’s copper box so it is not known if materials from a previous cornerstone were included in 1928. The main part of the structure was built in 1889 and available information indicates that an original cornerstone was replaced with a new one in 1928. The cornerstone of the former United Methodist Church building on Selma Street has also been removed but it was found that the stone did not contain any weatherproof box of church records as is usual for a cornerstone. Both the Harris Street and Selma Street buildings are being replaced by a new structure on East Division Street which is expected to be completed in the early summer of 1973. The Methodist religious denomination is the oldest in Cadillac. The first Methodist church service was held in December of 1871 and the denomination was formally organized in May of 1872.
Nov. 16, 1997
Mike DeMarchis said the message is simple. There’s no conflicting information. “If smokers have doubts about their health, they should think that every message from everywhere is the same,” said DeMarchis, American Heart Association issues chairman. “There’s not a question left. Smoking is bad for your health.” The statistics, from the American Cancer Society, which are heard so often, are worth repeating. • Tobacco use causes nearly one in five deaths in the U.S. • Thirty percent of all cancer deaths can be attributed to smoking. • A cigarette smoker loses an average of 15 years of life. DeMarchis and others hope to spread the message about tobacco dangers Thursday, the 21st annual Great American Smokeout. For the first time, the Health Department, Wexford/Missaukee Tobacco Reduction Coalition, ACS, AHA, and Mercy Hospital worked together on a giant Smokeout campaign that actually began in July. The Tobacco Coalition surveyed businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties to find how many were totally smoke-free. A smoke-free business doesn’t include one with a designated room for smokers. The response was promising, albeit slight. Linda DeMarchis, Mike’s wife and health department educator, said just 10% of the 360 survey cards were returned. But of that 10%, 73% indicated a smoke-free worksite. Twenty-five percent had a policy allowing smoking in an enclosed, designated room. On Thursday, the Smokeout committee will conduct a phone-a-thon, using 16 local celebrities, to call businesses that did not initially respond to the July survey.
