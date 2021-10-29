Oct. 29, 1921
Next Monday evening is the official time of Halloween this year, but indications in juvenile circles are that the entire weekend will be more or less marked with the antics of the autumn fairies. Householders are warned to rescue their clotheslines and other easily moved property about their yards before retiring tonight. Bands of boys did considerable damage to Chapin Street, breaking some windows last night. The police received several reports from that neighborhood.
Oct. 29, 1971
The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied an appeal by Daryl Duane Bowman, of rural Mancelona, who is serving a life sentence in the bludgeon slaying of a Ferris State College student in 1968. Bowman, who was then 19, and his cousin, George Bowman, 36, also of rural Mancelona, were given life terms in prison by Wexford County Circuit Judge William Peterson. Victim of the slaying was Ronald A. Cronk, 19, of Cheboygan, a Ferris student who was picked up by the pair while hitchhiking Nov. 22, 1968. The slaying occurred in Kalkaska County but the case was tried in Wexford County under a change of venue. Daryl was convicted of first-degree murder and George Bowman pleaded guilty to an open murder charge. The court of appeals upheld the conviction. Bowman had appealed on contentions he was placed in double jeopardy with a second trial after a mistrial was declared in the initial trial.
Oct. 29, 1996
The developer trying to buy a city block in Cadillac’s south end remains anonymous. Cadillac City Manager Pete Stalker said discussions continue between a downstate developer and housing and business owners in the block of South Mitchell, Cottage and Aspen streets. “They are still being very cautious with the name of who they are representing,” Stalker said. “They seem to be serious about acquiring all of that property.” There has been much speculation about the potential project since it was published that an offer for the Cadillac Area Public Schools administrative building was being considered. The district turned down the initial offer and is reviewing a second offer from a Farmington Hills developer. “All we know is that it would be a commercial entity that would compliment what is across the street,” Stalker said. Carter’s grocery store, Rite Aid pharmacy, Ponderosa restaurant and a few gas stations are in the vicinity. “They are being very cautious ... they don’t like false starts,” Stalker said of the developer. “Until all of the property is lined up, there won’t be an announcement.” If a project is announced for that site, it would be a major development. Site work would include tearing down the CAPS building, rental houses and an abandoned gas station. Contamination at the former gas station would not be a deterrent to the project, Stalker said. Cleanup of the site is ongoing and would continue if the project was developed. The block is a target area of the city’s Downtown Development Authority. A major development that encompasses the entire block would be a major benefit to the city. “It is an area the DDA really wanted to focus on, a project there like this would be the first link in the chain,” Stalker said.
