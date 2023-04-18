Today in history: unpaid Lake County sheriff declines to care for game law violators

April 18, 1933
Violators of fish and game laws will not be locked up in the Lake County jail because the county cannot pay for their care, Sheriff Anthony C. Misteli announced today. The sheriff made his announcement after releasing Orville Moore, Luther, who was in jail awaiting arraignment on a charge of spearing rainbow trout in the Little Manistee River. Defending his action, the sheriff said he has not received his salary or allowances to keep prisoners for the past three months. He declared he has no other course than to refuse to keep game law violators. “I will confine prisoners held for felonies at my own expense,” he said. “But I can’t afford to pay board and room bills for persons breaking the game laws.” Conservation officers said flagrant violations of the game laws are occurring daily. Recently, a group of 100 men and boys defied Games Wardens Elmer Thompson and George Graff at the Hart dam in Pentwater River. The group set off several charges of dynamite and speared and netted rainbow trout with the officers, helpless because of the hostility of the crowd, looking on.
April 18, 1973
Five recommendations relative to access routes from a proposed U.S. 131 route near Cadillac were adopted Tuesday afternoon in Cadillac by members of a special committee and a few interested citizens. The recommendations will be turned over to the Michigan Department of State Highways for consideration in planning by the department for the new freeway route and access to Cadillac. The committee was formed as a subcommitteee of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce highway committee and included representatives of several local organizations and interested group. The five recommendations were: To provide direct access from the north and interchanges be located between Boon Road and Missaukee Junction; to provide access from the east with interchanges to be installed within about three-quarters of a mile east of Crosby Road; to provide access from the south pretty much as it has already been planned by the MDSH and to recommend no changes at this time; to have the county road and the state get Crosby Road and 13th Street on the federal aid system to be a part of a bypass truck route and accessway to serve the city’s industrial area and the Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Training Center, to handle east-west truck traffic and passenger vehicles which had no intention of stopping in Cadillac; and to revise the local map of proposed routes to show only U.S. 131 in one or two locations and showing the east side approaches.
April 18, 1998
A housing shortage will be addressed. The local economy will be spurred by the addition of perhaps as many as 400 jobs. And the addition of shopping facilities will lure more people to the area. Those are some of the benefits of the new Meijer store to be located on the north side of Boon Road near U.S. 131 in Haring Township. Township coffers will also be fatter, helping to pay for better fire protection and a new township hall. But what few people are aware of are all the costly problems and issues underlying the development. The basic problems are sewage and politics. The sewage problem will soon be resolved in a unique agreement that eases, but doesn’t really solve, the stubborn political perspectives of two units of government — Cadillac and Haring Township. The city’s policy is basically not to extend services beyond city boundaries, except by special agreement. Haring Township, for its part, has refused annexation, preferring to go it on their own.
