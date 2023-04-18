Today in history: unpaid Lake County sheriff declines to care for game law violators

Pictured is a clip from the April 18, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “A sign reading ‘Local 784 on strike’ took a break Tuesday to recline on the grass near Cadillac Metalcasters Co., where more than 60 employees are striking for initiation of a Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurance plan, a variable cost of living clause, and pay increases. United Auto Workers Local 784 is joined by members of Local 1433, who are striking for pay and cost of living increases at Brooks and Perkins Inc., also of Cadillac. No progress in negotiations for either strike.”