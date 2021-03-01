March 1, 1931
J.J. Bourgeois, who conducts a store on Lynn Street, was visited by a lone holdup man, who went into his store Saturday evening and pointed a gun at Mr. Bourgeois, telling him to hold up his hands. The man had a handkerchief over his face. Mr. Bourgeois went behind the counter and told the man to leave. The police were called but no trace of the man could be found. He was described by Mr. Bourgeois as being a short and stocky man.
March 1, 1971
No previous rehearsal had been held for the drama which unfolded in the local area Saturday night but every member of the cast played his and her part like a veteran. “Villain‘ in the spontaneous production was “Old Man Winter‘ as he pushed a blizzard into the area, clogging roadways, cutting visibility to next to nothing and stranding at least 600 people in Cadillac. “Heroes‘ were local people who pitched in to help in securing emergency equipment, running relays to supply food, rescuing stranded motorists both with wrecker equipment and via snowmobile to get people to shelter and securing bedding. “Victims,‘ although there were no serious casualties, were people who just couldn’t buck the storm to get to their own homes or weekend destinations. Emergency sleeping accommodations were hurriedly made available in the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center where 350 people stayed, Cadillac Junior and Senior High Schools, the American Legion Hall, the Platters and an unknown number of local homes. Cadillac Snow Trackers Snowmobile Club members came in for a good deal of praise for their part in relaying food and in rescue runs for various reasons. A trio of chartered buses from Royal Oak, carrying about 115 young skiers, bogged down east of Cadillac on M-55 and the entire group spent the night in the Naval Reserve Center. One of the buses was damaged in a collision and a second lost its oil pan because of snow drag. Mrs. E.S. Fawcett, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, opened up the American Legion Hal and made hot soup for her 50 “guests.‘ People using this facility, for the most part, furnished their own sleeping bags and bedding. Sunday morning, most churches in the area canceled services and today, schools throughout the area were closed. One manufacturing plant in Cadillac, Goss Canvas Products, didn’t call in workers today because of the weather and Brooks and Perkins, Inc., plant had no heat so it remained closed.
March 1, 1996
A distraction to a bus driver is being blamed for a Pine River school bus crash that left one student injured. The bus was northbound on Raymond Road just south of 3 Mile Road in Lake County at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday. The bus left the road, sliding about 30 feet along the ditch before stopping in a cluster of trees. The front end of the bus was badly damaged and the windshield was smashed. “It wasn’t a real good sight when we came over the hill,‘ said Ted Raven, Pine River superintendent. At first it was feared that a sixth-grade student suffered a fracture to her knee. She ended up with a badly bruised joint, Raven said. While paramedics cared for the girl at the back of the bus, rescue workers lifted nine children through the bus driver’s window, Raven said. “They are little kids and they’re scared,‘ Raven said. “We’re just thankful that more children weren’t hurt.‘ The injured student was treated and released at Reed City Hospital, Raven said. The cause of the crash is attributed to a stray balloon. Two first-grade students were blowing up balloons to occupy themselves on the bus ride. One got away from them and went under the bus driver’s feet. As she looked down to brush the balloon away, the bus left the road. Road conditions were not a factor in the crash. The tearful bus driver walked away from the scene uninjured. She nodded her head that she was OK as school staff assisted her to another school bus. Raven and Lon Schneider, school curriculum director, went to each child’s home after the crash to make sure all the children were OK and understood what had happened. No tickets were issued. School discipline seems unlikely but actions will be determined after school officials receive written reports from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, he said.
