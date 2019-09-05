Sept. 5, 1919
A regular movie chase after the old gray mare was dramatized this morning by the chief of police and a plaintive plaintiff. Nellie wandered out of her pasture adjoining the farm of her owner, Theodore Klarar, who lives a mile south of the city, and took to following the rig of Charlie Hall, who says he was driving through from the south. On Wood Street he was seen to tie the animal to the rear of his wagon. When Mrs. Klarar discovered her loss she set out for Cadillac to recover it and was told that her property had been annexed by a stranger. Messrs. Harris and Levin provided her and themselves an automobile and the pursuit ended in the capture of Mr. Hall and Nellie. They were brought back to the city and Mr. Hall was placed in the county jail to await prosecution.
Sept. 5, 1969
Vandalism to the dam on Mitchell (Wheeler) Creek west of Lake Mitchell will certainly have an adverse effect on duck hunting in the local area, Forest Service Ranger Ron Scott said today. The dam on the creek south of Brandy Brooke was broken into sometime during the past week, all lock covers were cut and the dam opened wide, allowing some 100 acres of water-covered land to drain dry, Scott said. The waterway drains into Lake Mitchell, the ranger added. It will take a long time to refill that area which was used for duck shelter, he said. The dam is located in section 9 of Cherry Grove Township and provides a waterfowl shelter. This was the third break-in in two months, Scott said. Kellogg tower was also broken into and the fire board and maps were damaged, necessitating repairs before a fire emergency comes up, the ranger added. Scott asked other sportsmen in the area to assist in the search for the person or persons who are causing this type of damage.
Sept. 5, 1994
Planners hope a Sears store and a renovated former H.L. Green building will give downtown Cadillac a boost. The Cadillac City Council is expected to act on two measures involving those developments at their meeting Tuesday. Jack Benson, president of the Cadillac Downtown Fund, has asked the council to deed a 25-foot-wide strip of city property behind the former Art’s Surplus building at 219 North Mitchell and the vacant lot next door to the local owner of a proposed Sears store. The Zoning Board of Appeals previously acted on another request for the project from the Downtown Fund, and approved a variance to the city’s downtown building ordinance. That ordinance requires storefronts on downtown Mitchell Street to be at least 20 feet high. The building planned for the site would have a facade only 16 feet tall. Benson also asked the city council to guarantee a $200,000 development loan for renovations to the empty H.L. Green building at 107 Mitchell St. Plans are to remodel the building into two to three individual storefronts and recruit specialty store retailers to fill them.
