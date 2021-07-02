July 2, 1921
Cadillac was enveloped in a cloud of smoke last evening from the fire that burned over a large area of dry grass and underbrush east of the city yesterday and last evening. The fire started early Friday afternoon and traveled several miles during the afternoon, despite the fact that no strong breeze was blowing. The grass being dried to a tinder-like degree was so easily combustible that the heat set the fire ahead of the burning area and thus the flames made rapid progress. The fire started near the Clam River and worked southwest. Several men were fighting the flames but the fire-line was so extensive that little headway was made. Plows were procured and several furrows were turned to head off the fire and it is believed this kept the flames from spreading to farm buildings and crops. Several other fires were noticed near Cadillac Friday and columns of smoke were seen rising in nearly every direction. Last weekend the rain extinguished some of the fires but the heat and dryness since then caused other fires to break out. One theory of the origin of some of the fires is that the sun shines so intensely on broken bottles that it serves as a burning glass, focusing the sun's rays on the dead grass and causing spontaneous combustion.
July 2, 1971
Cadillac City Police offered two pieces of advice today, one to parents of youngsters with beebee or pellet guns and the other to children riding bicycles on the sidewalks in the business districts. Officers estimated that $2,000 in damages had been done to windows at McKinley School near Diggins Park by beebees and-or pellets. "They didn't miss a window ... they just walked around the building and put four or five shots through every window ... the glass doors really took a pounding," said one officer. The incident is still under investigation. Officers said, "The parents of the children are responsible for the damages caused by the kids. If the child has a beebee or pellet gun and shoots out windows, then the parents can be made to pay the damages. In this case, if we don't apprehend the ones who did this then the taxpayers will get the bill and that's not right." The officers advised that if a child starts out of the house with a beebee or pellet gun, then the parent should know where and what that child intends to shoot at. In regards to riding bicycles on city sidewalks, an officer commented that there had been several "near misses" reported to the department and that there is a city statute forbidding operation of bicycles on city sidewalks. The officer suggested that if a rider didn't wish to operate his bike in the Mitchell Street traffic, then that rider should take a parallel side street, but in the future, the department intended to enforce the statute regarding riding bicycles on city sidewalks, especially in heavily trafficked areas such as the downtown area.
July 2, 1996
"Paul Pride" is growing to a feverish pitch. Cadillac area residents are preparing for the bell lap of Paul McMullen's appearance in Cadillac this week by buying T-shirts and posters, said Carol Potter, director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau. McMullen qualified last month for the Summer Olympics in Atlanta by winning the 1500 meter finals in Atlanta. "Every other one of our calls are people asking about Paul McMullen posters," Potter said. "I ordered 300 T-shirts to start then thought I may need more and ordered 500. We are now at 1,000 and we already have 575 sold." The T-shirts feature two Cadillac artists' drawings of McMullen with an American flag wrapping from front to the back. Many area businesses have gotten the fever and purchased shirts for employees to wear Wednesday during the first of McMullen's two-day appearance in Cadillac. Local singer Rachel Davis will perform a song she has written in tribute to McMullen to open the press conference. McMullen will serve as Grand Marshell of the Fourth of July Parade. Thursday's activities will continue when McMullen holds a workout in front of the public at Veterans Memorial Stadium. "The workout Paul is preparing was done an earlier time in Eugene, Oregon, as Steve PreFontaine prepared for an event," Potter said. "This is an extremely difficult workout and PreFontaine performed the workout before 5,000 hometown fans. Paul is anxious for local support from his hometown community, so everyone is encouraged to attend."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.