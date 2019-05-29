May 29, 1969
A Family and Personal Survival Training Session Wednesday in the National Guard Armory drew 18 representatives of eight northern Michigan counties. The session was directed by William Burrell, Robert Cassidy and Robert Jonaitis, all of Michigan State University, Civil Defense department. Local arrangements were made by Mrs. William Forbey, Wexford County Civil Defense director. Counties represented included Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola, Lake, Roscommon, Clare, Manistee and Grand Traverse.
May 29, 1994
Organizers of this year’s Memorial Day celebration in Cadillac hope more people attend the ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Stadium than in previous years. “I hope and pray we get more people in the stadium this year,‘ said Norrine McDonald, one of the organizers of this year’s event. “People forget very easily. This is the one day set aside to remember veterans.‘ Organizers say they are disappointed because more people usually show up for the parade than for the service at the Veterans Memorial Stadium. “Not as many people turn out at the stadium, which means a lot more than the parade because it is a dedication to the people who have died,‘ American Legion Commander Delbert Packard said. That fact illustrates for veterans such as Packard that more people think of Memorial Day as a celebration, which is not what the day was originally intended for. “It’s not a celebration to me, but instead a dedication to the dead and the heroes of war,‘ Packard said. Over the years, Packard says peoples’ attitudes toward war and Memorial Day have changed. “We have lost the patriotism we used to have,‘ he said. “World War I was a very patriotic war; World War II not as much; and even less with the Korean War and Vietnam.‘ This weekend’s festivities began Thursday with the American Legion placing flags on all the veterans’ graves in Maple Hill and Mount Carmel cemeteries. Altogether the two cemeteries have over 800 veterans buried in them, dating back to the Civil War, according to Packard. “We only do this project for Memorial Day because it is such a big job,‘ he said.
