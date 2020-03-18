March 18, 1920
Village elections returns of Wexford County finally have come in — all but one. Although the state law gives village officials 24 hours to make their returns to the county clerk, Felix H.H. Flynn did not have the list complete until today. It really is not complete yet, for evidently one village is deserted, like the immortal Sweet Auburn of Goldsmith. Anyway, Sherman did not bother to hold an election this spring, as required by law. Nobody knows whether one will ever be held, least of all the village officials elected last year. Some months ago there was agitation in the village — years ago Sherman was the county seat of Wexford and boasted several hundred inhabitants — to vacate the municipal charter. Thus far has the little town fallen back of late years since Mesick got railroad connections. It was thought that without the corporate form the taxes would be lighter but other residents wanted to keep the village in existence as a legal entity. These included the office holders, naturally, but unfortunately the officials forgot to call a caucus and there consequently was no election. Mrs. Viola Howard is the village clerk, or was, for it is a question whether there is a clerk anymore. She says she was ill and forgot to call a caucus. R.D. Frederick is or was the village president. The feature of the voting in the other villages was the reelection of Mrs. Minnie Southwick as president of Harrietta. With Mrs. Viola Howard, she had the honor of being the first woman official in a Wexford village. Several townships also elected women last year. In Manton, the election board was composed of women.
March 18, 1970
Harold Cunningham has submitted his resignation to the Cadillac Area Public Schools, effective Tuesday. CAPS officials indicated the resignation included both his position as principal of Kenwood school and his responsibilities as Director of Adult Education. Personal reasons were given for his resignation, however, Cunningham was not available for further comment. Ronald Vaughn, administrative assistant to the superintendent, has assumed the administrative responsibilities at Kenwood school on a temporary basis. "A permanent administrative structure for the remainder of the school year will be determined as soon as possible, and will be effective no later than the return from the Easter Vacation break on April 6," according to CAPS Superintendent William Smith. Cunningham's adult education responsibilities are to be reassigned, possibly by the early week. Supt. Smith said efforts would be made to avoid undue disruption of the programs and routines of the children and faculty staff at Kenwood. Cunningham assumed his duties as principal of Kenwood school in September, 1966. He had previously taught in Guam and Dansville.
March 18, 1995
The Cadillac City Council will hear a proposal Monday for developing the former Northernaire Plating Company site in the Cadillac industrial park. The developers are seeking council approval of their Economic Development Plan, a necessary step before seeking an assignable exemption from liability certificate from the state of Michigan and the Environmental Protection Agency on part of the 16 acres in the proposed development. The certificate could protect a new owner or tenant of the parcel from liability for existing environmental problems, the developers state in their proposal. Part of the groundwater pollution in the industrial park was traced to the former plating company, and in fact the cleanup area is designated the Kysor of Cadillac/Northernaire Plating Company Superfund Site. The developers would still be subject to an Area-wide Cleanup special tax assessment for operation of a groundwater cleanup plant in the industrial park. That special assessment is also on the agenda, at the request of Cadillac resident Candy Lakin. Lakin has asked that the city re-examine its role in the cleanup, since the EPA recently ordered Kysor Industrial Corporation, Ray Weigel and Four Winns to carry out the cleanup.
