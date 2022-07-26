CORRECTION: Due to an error, previous today in history entries reported during July 1-24, 1997 actually occurred in 1992.
July 26, 1922
Since the sleet storm in February telephone service in Lake City has been completely cut off with the exception of one phone at the hotel and the problem of reconstructing the lines has been a major one with the Chamber of Commerce and members of the village commission. At a special meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of this city last week an agreement was made with E. Sprague of Kingsley who will start the first of August to rebuild the plant and install phones within the village limits. One thousand dollars in cash and the plant as it now stands was turned over to Mr. Sprague. If, within five years, he is successful in furnishing telephone service to the village the plant will automatically become his property. Mr. Sprague has had 15 years experience in telephone work in Michigan. He has been connected with both the Citizen’s and Michigan State Telephone Companies. He is now in charge of the company at Kingsley and as soon as he can be released will come to Lake City. According to Mr. Sprague, his first attempt will be to get the plant in operation and from time to time he will improve the service until he had established a 150 drop board capable of handling 200 subscribers. This will mean two day operators and a night operator and strictly modern service.
July 26, 1972
Sponsored by the Cadillac Area Arts Council for the Arts with the cooperation of the city commission and the community-school recreation program, the Cadillac Arts Festival drew approximately 50 exhibitors who displayed and sold original art and craft work including paintings, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, lapidary, wood carving and mixed media. Senior citizens, creative writers, summer playground and Art Enrichment activities had group displays and demonstrations.
July 26, 1997
Violent crime was down throughout the greater Cadillac area, but residents still should not take chances. “Our department’s philosophy is crime prevention and partnerships in the communities,” said Wexford County Undersheriff Fred Harris. “Watch out for the neighborhood and report suspicious activity.” Gov. John Engler reported that violent crime dropped 21.9% in Wexford County in 1996 and overall crime was down 2.3% in Missaukee County. No report was given for Osceola County. In Lake County robberies were down 66.7%, aggravated assault was down 35.2% and rape declined 11.1%, Engler reported. Wexford County Sheriff’s Department handled 5,372 complaints in 1995 and 4,947 complaints in 1996, a decrease of 425 complaints. But through July 24 of this year, complaints are up 43, Harris said. “We are starting to slope back up again,” Harris said. “By the end of the year 1997 in comparison to 1996 complaints will be about 100 higher.” The drop from 1995 to 1996 in complaints is due in part to the county and State Police using the closest car concept for all calls to central dispatch, Harris said. Aggravated assaults in Wexford County were down 26.2% for 1996, burglary was down 10.9% and larceny was down 26.7%, according to the report. Breaking and enterings may have been down last year, but that does not mean you should leave your doors unlocked. “There have been some breaking and enterings, and not only at night but during the day as well,” Harris said. “The suspects have been looking into the windows to see if somebody is home or keeping a person busy while somebody takes what they want.” This is not the first year violent crimes have dropped in Wexford County, Harris said. “There has been a reduction of crimes like homicide, armed robberies and rape over the last couple of years,” Harris said.
