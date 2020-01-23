Jan. 22, 1970
“Full speed ahead‘ is the goal set by the Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District for a proposed area vocational center, and Monday night should tell which area school districts will join the effort. After a joint meeting of the W-M and Mecosta-Osceola intermediate districts regarding the vocation center about two weeks ago, three of the four Osceola County school boards passed unanimous resolutions to change their constituency to the W-M district. Marion Public Schools, the only Osceola County K-12 district which did not petition for the property transfer, is reported to still be considering such a change. Officials of the Osceola County school districts requesting the transfer indicated that their decision was based on the W-M leadership in the vocational project and the lagging interest of the Mecosta County K-12 districts. Earl Lickert, superintendent of the M-O intermediate schools district, reported this week that superintendents and board members from the district have since met to discuss their position. “There has been a question as to the stand on the vocational center in the three Mecosta K-12 districts (Big Rapids, Morley-Stanwood and Chippewa Hills),‘ Lickert admitted, “but all three re-affirmed their interest and favor for a vocational-technical center in the area.‘ All three Mecosta districts passed resolutions last fall and are interested in merging of the two Intermediate Districts, Lickert said. Members of the W-M board also met this week to review the situation and reiterated their position on a vocational center. However, W-M officials maintain that there is a need to begin plans for the vocational center and not enough time to wait for the Legislature to reorganize intermediate districts nor for the advisory committee to act.
Jan. 22, 1995
Even with new zoning rules pending, planners say county property owners should not have a lot to worry about. Wexford County’s new 80-page zoning ordinance is expected to be voted on at the county board’s next meeting, Feb. 1. If adopted, the new set of laws could become effective by March 1. The proposed new ordinance would do nothing to change the zoning laws in the county’s cities or villages, nor in the county’s townships with their own zoning ordinances — Cedar Creed, Haring and Springville townships. Antioch Township, which has had its own zoning ordinance in the past, has opted to be governed by the proposed, new county ordinance. County planner Linda Anderson said the new ordinance, proposed to replace the county’s current ordinance written in 1972, should not affect the majority of county residents. “Ninety-nine percent of the people in the county will not be affected one way or another, except by protecting their property a little bit more,‘ said Anderson. “Also, in no case is there someone who bought a lot to build a house on, and was recorded in this office, that will not be able to build a house on the lot — that won’t happen. If commercial property is legal where it is now, it can with permission — just like it can now.‘ Anderson said many of the differences in the proposed ordinance involve internal procedural and wording changes brought about by changes in state and case law involving zoning.
