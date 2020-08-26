Aug. 26, 1920
The Acme Band will play for a pavement dance next Monday evening instead of holding the regular weekly concert in the city park. This will be the second pavement dance to be held in this city, the first one having been held on last Armistice Day, and proved a success. Other cities in Michigan, notably Manistee, has had a series of these dances for several seasons and they have been one of the features of the summer. Mitchell Street will be roped off between Harris and Cass streets and the pavement flushed and swept. The Acme Band will occupy a truck in the center of the block and the dancers will have the remainder of the space for a big carnival evening. The Band and chorus concert held in the Park last evening was one of the best events in musical circles that has been held in this city in some months. The Acme Band played a number of concert selections and a few popular pieces and the large Cadillac Chorus sang two operatic numbers and encored with lighter songs. The combination concert was so successful that it will be repeated later in the season. The director and members of the Acme Band take this occasion of expressing their thanks to the Cadillac Chorus for assisting in the concert last evening.
Aug. 26, 1970
Proposals for establishing a Wexford-Missaukee Area Vocational Training Center gained approval in Tuesday's election by a margin of more than 1,600 votes. Results of the election were termed "overwhelming" and "beyond wildest expectations" as both propositions passed by about a 2 1/2-to-1 margin throughout the W-M Intermediate School District. The issue, which passed in each of the five K-12 school districts and two elementary districts and in every precinct in the Cadillac Area Public Schools District, also marked several "firsts" for vocational and local elections, W-M officials said. Almost 4,000 voters cast ballots for the election's two propositions. 3,966 votes were cast on proposition 1, which requested a three-mill tax throughout the W-M district to the levied for the life of the vocational education program. 3,960 ballots were cast for proposition II, which requested permission to borrow up to $900,000 using the three mills to pay back the loan. This was only the second districtwide election since the W-M district was established in 1964. In June, 1969, a millage request for special education was approved by 2,533 to 1,507 votes, with 3,040 ballots cast. McBain Rural Agricultural School District came through with the greatest proportion of "yes" votes with a 5-1 margin, and the Cadillac Area Public Schools District followed with an almost 3-1 margin. W-M's vocational center was the first project in the United States to receive commitment of a federal grant before a local millage campaign. $250,000 toward construction of the W-M center was approved Aug. 20 by the Upper Great Lakes Regional Commission.
Aug. 26, 1995
Eva M. Stringfellow smiles with a competitive sparkle in her eye after throwing a spare in one of her twice-weekly trips to a Cadillac bowling alley. The challenge of a good score has kept the Cadillac woman bowling for a long time and she has plans to continue for several more years. Stringfellow's friends threw a birthday party for her at the bowling alley. Bowling twice a week isn't all she does. "I do my own housework and I live alone," said. "She does her own work outdoors too," said lifelong friend Nellie Michael. During her peak bowling years, Stringfellow bowled over a 200. Now her average score is about 125. Stringfellow said she wants to still be bowling when she is 100. Her secret for remaining vigorous? "It must be work," she said "I worked in Grand Rapids for 27 years at Globe Knitting Works."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.