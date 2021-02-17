Feb. 17, 1931
A part of a shaft broke and drilling at the C.R. Smith oil well No. 2 was temporarily halted this morning but as soon as this was fixed the drilling was to be continued. Indications for reaching oil in commercial quantities was excellent, according to one of the men interested. Oil was struck in the Traverse sand at 3,200 feet on Saturday and the pipe began to fill. For a few hours the level of the oil crept upward, but soon stopped and the decision was made to go on deeper with the hope that in the Dundee formation a larger pool of oil would be found. Hundreds of persons drove to the well Sunday and inspected the drilling equipment and watched the workmen.
Feb. 17, 1971
The DNR has received the application for 140 acres of state land for the W-M Vocational Training Center site, but now they ask the intermediate school district: What did you do with the other 1,200 acres we gave you? Supt. Sherman Martin of the Wexford Missaukee Intermediate School district showed board members a letter from C.E. Rademacher of the Land Division as they met Monday night. In the letter, Rademacher said that over 1,200 acres of state land were allocated to schools within the district. He asked what use was being made of the land. After the board was questioned as to present use of the school lands, most lands were said to be used under a soil conservation program or for agricultural education or for reforestation. President Leo Kibbe advised board members to send in a written report of use being made of land, in hopes that the new state land will be deeded to the Intermediate School District. Also concerning the site the board discussed public opinion they have been confronted with recently. Most comments have been good about the E. 13th Street site, members from various areas of the Wexford-Missaukee district reported. Martin told the board they had received a vote of confidence from the Chamber of Commerce and that merchant opinion was favorable. There were a few unhappy opinions, but Martin said he thought the centralized location for the intermediate district had been met well.
Feb. 17, 1996
A grandfather appeared calm as he testified about the last day he baby-sat his young grandson. The man said he couldn't get the boy to eat, couldn't interest him in his usual games, so he decided to rock him. Soon after he got into his new reclining chair, though, the boy threw up. "He got me, he got the chair, the floor, he threw up a lot," the man said. The man shook visibly and struggled to speak as he remembered the very last time he saw his grandson, the next Sunday. The boy came by for a few minutes as the man was about to go hunting, he recalled, and the boy grabbed a "red-hot" candy. The man took it back and offered an M and M because he didn't think the boy should have the hot candy, but the boy refused. That was not like him, the man said, just like refusing to eat was unlike him. That testimony was a key part of the defense of a 38-year-old McBain man who was charged with second degree child abuse in the death of the boy, who was rushed to the hospital not long after his grandfather last saw him. The case is expected to go to the jury today, after testimony by persecution rebuttal witnesses and closing arguments. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted. Missaukee County Prosecutor Charles Parsons has called expert witnesses who say the boy received a serious brain injury just before he was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Cadillac about 2 pm. Nov. 21, 1994. The defendant was alone with the boy for just a few minutes while his wife drove her grandmother home less than a mile away, she testified. When she came back, the boy started to run toward her, but fell to the kitchen floor with seizures, she said. The boy was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was declared brain dead and removed from life support three days later. But his injury could not have happened so soon before he was brought to the hospital, said defense witness Dr. Fred Lamb. Lamb said a CAT scan taken an hour after the boy fell showed significant swelling of the brain that would have taken three days to three weeks to develop.
