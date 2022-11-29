Nov. 29, 1922
Sgt. N.T. Anderson of the Michigan State Police was here from Lansing today and received the 40 quarts of confiscated whiskey, which local police seized April 18. This was the load brought in from Detroit by John Nelson and John Forris which local bootleggers, always jealous of competition, are alleged to have tipped off to the authorities. A local taxicab driver towed the broken down car to the garage where shortly after the capture was made. It is a matter of common knowledge that the local liquor business functions largely through taxicab channels. Nelson served about three months in the local jail on his plea of guilty. Forris gave bail. He had appealed a burglary conviction in Detroit, which was affirmed, and he now is serving time at the Michigan State Prison in Jackson.
Nov. 29, 1972
Cliff Harris and Mike McCarty, two stalwarts of the local hockey program, visited the rink Tuesday afternoon to check out conditions. Harris said a good buildup of snow is necessary before ice can be made. The regulation rink, 200 x 85 feet, has been set up and this year has 25-foot radius rounded corners. Also, a shelter has been provided for the players and gates will be installed for their access. The side walls have been painted white to facilitate better view of the puck. These quartz lights are each 1500 watts but have five to six times the illuminating capacity of the previous lights. The installations were not designed for conventional softball lighting but rather to meet the needs of the hockey program too, Community-Schools Programs Director Douglas Lape said. The $6,750 cost of the lighting was financed on an 80-20 basis with recreational bond funds through the Department of Natural Resources and local funds. The hockey rink plus a larger rink on the Magic Square at Lincoln and a smaller hockey practice rink are expected to be ready for Christmas vacation use. At Franklin, a 90 x 120 foot area was leveled and underground water sources provided for flooding in the southwest quarter of the school playground, west of the Magic Square. At Junior High School, Lape said, an experiment will be tried to provide a rink there for use in school programs and by the public.
Nov. 29, 1997
Young amateur meteorologists observe Cadillac weather every day. Cindy Weisse Jurik’s students at McKinley Elementary School in Cadillac have monitored daily weather since October. “The kids measure temperature, wind direction and speed, and rainfall every afternoon,” said Jurik. “They love to do this. Every day they see different graphs and get different ideas about the weather. They even forecast weather from the data.” The weather project was initiated by Jurik, who saw a weather board in an educational catalog last year. She applied for a mini-grant and received $460 before this school year started. Much of the money went for a digital weather observation machine. An astrological station was set up in her third grade classroom in the beginning of October. “The project enhances the third grade science, social studies and math curriculum,” Jurik said. “They use many new skills like graphing and comparison to measure weather data and record them.”
