Jan. 28, 1970
Missaukee County Sheriff Hartley Davis Jr. and two deputies, Greg Jorah and Gorman Barton apprehended a walkaway from Camp Nakomis at Houghton Lake after a two and one-half hour chase Tuesday. The officers were informed that the youth had jumped off a truck en route to a work detail and started out through the woods. Davis and his deputies, using two snowmobiles and a patrol car, tracked the juvenile to his hiding place and apprehended him. The youth was then returned to camp authorities.
Jan. 28, 1995
The investigation of a then-physician and Wexford County medical examiner began three years ago, when two state police undercover officers visited his Cadillac office posing as patients. What they found led the state to ban the doctor from ever again seeking a medical license in Michigan or any other state. The investigation was ordered after state police found large quantities of a prescription pain killer called Fiorinal being sold on the streets, states a report from the state Board of Medicine. Fiorinal is a sometimes-addictive drug that combines aspirin, caffeine, a barbiturate and often codeine. Police said they traced the Fiorinal back to the doctor’s office. In January 1992, two undercover police posing as patients showed up at his office. On complained of a sore elbow, the second of a headache. They both asked for pain killers. Not just any pain killers, though. Their report stated that they asked for “schedule 2 controlled substances‘ like those friends and relatives had given them, because they stopped the pain.
