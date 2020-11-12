Nov. 12, 1920
Residents of Cass and Division street are up in arms over the tactics of speeders in using the new pavement up the hill. The particular objection to the practice is that the Franklin School is on the street and according to residents on the hill it is not safe for the students to cross the street. Members of the Board of Education have appealed to city officials to arrest and vigorously prosecute all who speed past this school. The posting of safety signs in the school zone had some effect for a few weeks but now seems to have worn off and residents near the school say that half a dozen accidents daily are averted narrowly. The temptation of the hill appears to be more than the motorists can resist. The fork of Division and Cass streets has been the scene of at least three accidents since the new pavement was laid, careless drivers swinging around the blind curve at speed they evidently did not realize while climbing the hill. It has been suggested that a city officer be posted at the school for a few weeks. Every driver who goes by at a dangerous rate would be hauled before the Recorder's Court for warning, even if the officers lack definite evidence for a prosecution. School authorities would have the names of such offenders published as citizens who fail to observe their responsibilities. "A motorist who not only breaks the state and city traffic laws but also endangers the lives of little school children certainly is a slacker citizen and should be made an example of," said a member of the school board today.
Nov. 12, 1970
A study of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell offered no proof that septic tanks are the main cause of pollution in the lakes members of the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce natural resources committee were told Wednesday afternoon. The study was done by the Department of Natural Resources, at the request of the committee. It was done under the supervision of John Robinson of the DNR Water Quality Appraisal Section, biology unit. Robinson submitted an oral report to the committee Wednesday, pointing out that the study had been a "cursory" one, done only during 1970, in an attempt to make a comparison with a 1941 study by the Institute of Fisheries. However, he said, the 1941 study contained no chemical analysis nor figures of the incidence of nutrients, thus a revealing comparison was not possible. Robinson said there was "no way" to measure the discharge from septic tanks into the lake. The village of Marion, under Water Resources Commission order to stop pollution of Middle Branch River by septic tank discharge, used dyes to trace the offending sources. City Manager Donald Mason said today this method could probably be used locally but it would have to be done under control and this could be expensive. Robinson said the lakes were sampled as well as three tributary inlets and the Clam River outlet. The samplings were done in March while the lakes were still frozen, in April during the spring runoff, and in August during the summer low flow period. The outlet contained about the same nutrient content as the inlets, he said, pointing out that the lake should have absorbed some and the outlet should have shown a lesser amount. Samples taken from the bottom of the lakes indicated "good" conditions for aquatic life. Homer Davison, who has spearheaded much of the effort for pollution control on the local lakes, said the report indicated we are "still lucky" and in a position to do something now against future problems.
Nov. 12, 1995
Owners of a Lake City company have agreed to clean up possible environmental contaminants, settling a civil suit between the company and Missaukee County. Missaukee County Prosecutor Charles Parsons filed a lawsuit last month against Robert Redman, Vern Lamb and their company, Redman and Lamb Inc., for stockpiling a possible environmental contaminant in the Missaukee Industrial Park north of Lake City. Redman and Lamb have agreed to dispose of balsa shipping pallets properly and build a storage building to hold pallets until their disposal. In return, they may continue processing their most recent batch of 88-by-108-inch pallets. For nearly 10 years, Redman and Lamb bought balsa pallets so they could strip aluminum from them and sell both the aluminum and scrapwood. A toxic glue, however, held the aluminum to the balsa, leaving the wood unmarketable. The pallets are piled up on two lots in the Missaukee Industrial Park with the threat that the toxic glue could seep into groundwater. Missaukee County entered the action to keep a 28-truck load of the pallets out of the county. Redman and Lamb bought these in September. Redman and Lamb bought the pallets from a branch of the armed services through AAR Cadillac Manufacturing. The Cadillac company makes the shipping pallets for the military. Damaged pallets come back to AAR, either to be refurbished or sold off for materials. AAR stopped using the hazardous glue three years ago, but some of the pallets that ended up back at the plant for refurbishing were made before then. There is no way of telling older pallets from newer ones. Redman and Lamb can continue to process the most recent shipment of pallets. If they don't comply, the penalties could be stiff.
