Jan. 27, 1970
Complaints of dogs in the county running deer are becoming more acute reports Wexford County Dog Warden, Al Nelson. And what bothers Nelson even more is the shooting of three dogs near Manton over the past few weeks. While the dogs were admittedly running loose, Nelson states that whoever shot the animals is breaking the law, and if caught, will be arrested. The lone exception to the law is if a dog is molesting a farmer’s stock. This gives the farmer the right to destroy the dog, but it should be reported. Also listed in the number of animals injured was one cat. All the animals injured or killed were pets. Any complaints of dogs running should be turned over to the Cadillac Police Department and the department will get in touch with Nelson by phone or radio. Nelson also reports that maintaining the law is the first concern, but he is eager for any information regarding the shooting of dogs in the Manton area, and would appreciate any information persons in the area might have.
Jan. 27, 1995
What was supposed to be Wexford County’s first annual snowmobile race weekend has melted away. The first annual Wexford Pro 300 Enduro snowmobile race, and the full slate of related weekend activities scheduled at the Wexford Civic Arena, have been canceled due to warm temperatures. The North American Snowmobile Festival’s schedule of events, slated for Jan. 31-Feb. 5, are not affected by the race’s cancellation. Organizer Ron Benninger said relatively warm temperatures of late doomed the race. “Our ice god dances didn’t work,‘ said Benninger. “Safety was the big reason for canceling the race. MIRA officials and I walked the track and met for a couple hours and decided the ice just was not going to be hard enough by the weekend. “They figured the track would last 10 or 15 laps and that would be it.‘ As stipulated by the Midwest International Racing Association, the organization that sanctioned the race, the Civic Arena was to prepare a 1/2 mile track of ice a foot thick for the snowmobilers. Benninger said the recent cold snap helped, but not to the point where the track will be hard enough for the race. He said Wexford had the option for rescheduling the race late in the winter but declined. “The only other open date this winter was the middle of March,‘ Benninger said. “But, who knows what the weather will be like then. We thought it would be better not to go through all the scheduling and then have to cancel it again. But we have already scheduled the race for next year. The good news is the race will be here next year.‘ Carol Potter, director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau, said the area tourism trade will definitely miss the race. But, a good snowy weekend would go a long way toward making up for the loss, she said.
