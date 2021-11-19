Nov. 19, 1921
Cadillac produces about as many chemicals from wood as do the nations of England, Sweden, Japan and France combined. America leads the world in this industry, using about a million cords last year. Germany and Austria, before the war used about 300,000 cords and Canada annually carbonizes about 110,000 cords. Michigan leads the states, with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and New York following in order. These statistics were announced by C.A. Saunders at the Exchange Club’s weekly luncheon in introducing his talk on the local chemical plants. The discussion was the first of a series of programs which will cover the industries of Cadillac in an effort to familiarize local citizens with these plants. The idea back to the series is that of community advertising in order that visitors to Cadillac may be given some general idea of its industrial importance. Local citizens when traveling also often are asked about manufacturing interests here but usually are unable to discuss the subject in a very definite manner. By having executives of the different plants explain their institutions the Exchange Club hopes to familiarize local citizens with their home community in a way which not only will be interesting and instructive, but which will benefit the city by personal advertising. There are two chemical plants here, the Cadillac Chemical Co., Poplar and South Boulevard, in the Cobbs and Mitchell group of lumber industries and the plant across the lake of the Cummer-Diggins Co. on Walnut Street. These concerns annually carbonize about 60,000 cords of four-foot wood from which is produced 1 million pounds of acetate of lime, 600,000 gallons of wood alcohol and 3 million bushels of charcoal. Much of the latter product is refined in the Northwestern Charcoal Co. here located in the Ann Arbor diamond. One of the striking features of the industry here is that no chemist ever has been employed, the processes being purely mechanical. Sight and smell are depended on at the plants to produce the various results. The industry is comparatively young, the first such plant having been built in 1867. There have been few changes in the processes or machinery, however. Charcoal first was produced for fuel in pits in the earth, a long and wasteful process. Later kilns were used, and some still are, but these are wasteful and require much labor. The gasses now are used on kilns which still are in operation. The retorts which followed were not much better.
Nov. 19, 1971
Christmas garlands and utility pole decorations will go up in Cadillac, beginning next week, City Manager Donald Mason said today. Commissioner James Clark told Mason merchants had agreed to contribute $700 toward the cost of installing the decorations. Mason said local service organizations will be asked, through their memberships, to contribute additional funds to help defray the $2,500 total cost of putting up and taking down the decorations after the holidays. Conferences with other city officials resulted in the decision to go ahead with the project for which financing had been omitted from the city budget in an economy move. Mason added that there is no plan now to put up a large Christmas tree. City workmen were to start today to unpack the trimmings, stored in the city garage, and check lights and garlands which need replacing. Orders will be placed for missing and damaged part replacements, Mason said. Normally, this kind of work and ordering starts about Nov. 1, Mason said, pointing out that the program is nearly three weeks behind schedule.
Nov. 19, 1996
Extensive water damage at the new Department of Natural Resources/Department of Environmental Quality building in downtown Cadillac has left its employees high and dry. For a second day, today about 60 DNR/DEQ employees at the building have been told not to report to work. Department officials now are deciding what to do until the building can be reopened. “Arrangements are currently being made to temporarily house employees while repairs to the building are being made,” said David Buick, administrative manager for the Cadillac office. “Once arrangements have been finalized, further announcements will be made.” Buick said a waterline in the building’s attic that feeds that water sprinkler system burst about 3 p.m. Saturday.
The building and its contents incurred extensive damage before the water could be turned off, he said. “We don’t know all that got wet yet, but we know a lot of stuff got wet,” Buick said. “The whole second floor had two inches of water, and the water came down in the columns to the first floor. The insulation and drywall in the attic got wet and collapsed. Ceiling tiles collapsed. All the race ways (electrical conduit) had water damage. All the carpet will have to be replaced. We’ve lost two laser printers for sure. We pulled the tray out and the water just dumped out.” On Monday, an insurance representative for the city of Cadillac, owner of the building, was on the scene to assess the dollar value of the damage to the building. DEQ/DNR officials are attempting to assess the value of loss of the building’s contents. Also, the building’s architect, engineer and builder tried to figure out just what went wrong. “Our major concern now is finding out what happened, getting it repaired and making sure it never happens again,” said Buick. The 19,000 square foot building was dedicated only five months ago, in June. It was built for $1.7 million by Mann Construction of Harrison for the Cadillac Building Authority, who in turn leases it to the DNR and DEQ. Buick said the two departments cannot temporarily move back into their empty former location on Mackinaw Trail because the trailers that made up most of its square footage have been removed. How long it will take to repair the building’s damage is not known, he said.
