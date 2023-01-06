Today in history: weather records tumbling thanks to El Nino

Jan. 6, 1933
When Sheriff C.H. Nixon received a call for help from Manistee County after the Kaleva bank robbery Thursday, he and Delos Sersaw, deputy sheriff and motorcop, started west at once intending to guard the bridge over the Manistee River at Hoxeyville until something else turned up. When they reached Rossell’s store, in that vicinity, they found Captain Hathaway of the Manistee State Police post, there telephoning and he asked them to go along with him and Trooper Munger. Dubin, Irons and Peacock and the surrounding terrain were visited and the Bass Lake county searched, according to the sheriff, with headquarters maintained at Peacock, where there was a telephone. At some times there were eight or 10 police cars there. The fleeing robbers were missed near Wellston by only a short time, it was thought, as they came from their east, went south to the consolidated school and back to Dublin. The two Cadillac men came back early in the evening, missing the gun battles which were reported later.
Jan. 6, 1973
Robert W. Ransom was re-elected Friday afternoon to the board of directors of the U.S. 131 Area Development Association to represent the Wexford County Chapter. Members of the county chapter also approved a resolution to recommend to the State Highway Commission that it give consideration to its planning to extension of U.S. 131 from Ashton to Manton. Copies of the resolution are to be forwarded to the Association for consideration at its annual meeting Thursday at Big Rapids and to the Highway Commission.
Jan. 6, 1997
On a day when the greater Cadillac area almost reached a record high, students were celebrating an extra day of vacation. Sound strange? Blame it on El Nino. After two record-setting days of temperatures in the upper 40s, conditions should cool slightly later this week, but it still probably won’t look much like early January usually does. Saturday’s high of 48 in Cadillac broke the record of 47 set in 1950, while Sunday’s high of 46 broke a record of 40 set in 1946. Monday’s unofficial high reached 43 degrees. It was two degrees off the record of 45, set in 1946. Ice, snow and freezing rain coated roads in Northern Michigan on Monday, giving many students an extended holiday. Meanwhile, temperatures edged into the 50s in the rain-soaked southern end of the state. About 500 Consumers Energy customers statewide were without power Monday afternoon because of downed power lines. At the height of the problem Sunday, about 2,500 people were without power, including some in Missaukee County, utility spokesman Dan Bishop said.
