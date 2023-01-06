Today in history: weather records tumbling thanks to El Nino

Pictured is a clip from the Jan. 6, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “The unusually warm January weather has inspired walkers while discouraging skiers and other winter recreation enthusiasts. Seen here, a couple walks along Lake Cadillac, their reflections glistening on the thinning ice near shore. With above normal temperatures continuing, many are beginning to wonder if winter will arrive in time for popular upcoming festivities like the North American Snowmobile Festival.”