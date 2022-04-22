April 22, 1922
Judge Fred S. Lamb in Circuit Court Saturday afternoon sentenced 10 liquor offenders to total maximum sentences of 80 months in prison. There was a large crowd in the Court House for the final scene of the most crowded criminal calendar that has been listed in Wexford County in many years, necessitating an extra jury panel. Several Jackson prison sentences among those handed out last weekend will relieve the pressure on the county jail. Due to the activity of the officers recently in rounding up offenders under the dry code, some inmates of the jail had to sleep on the floor recently, the record for the jail in the last 10 years having been broken. Extra eating tables and bedding had to be furnished. In addition to the 10 liquor offenders sentenced Saturday, two other prisoners now are serving local jail sentences for similar offenses and two more rum runners from Detroit were arraigned Saturday and bound over to the September term of court for trail. The court had to order a crying baby from the room as Prosecutor W.H. Yearnd made the formal motion for sentence of the respondents who were arraigned before the bar. The court made a lengthy address but one which held the rigid attention of the big audience throughout. Several spectators were men whom officers said had smuggled liquor into Cadillac. Four armed county officers herded the prisoners and at the conclusion of the session the audience was held in its seats until the column of prisoners had been safely conducted back to the jail in the lock step formation which will become familiar to several of them for the coming dismal months.
April 22, 1972
Pickets from the Citizens for Welfare Reform, a Detroit based organization, who protested in front of Milliken’s Saturday, found themselves the target of picketers. The group supporting stronger welfare measures, distributed pamphlets claiming Governor William G. Milliken’s welfare budget for fiscal 1972-73 does not reflect the increases that he and the legislature promised in the 1971-72 welfare budget bill. They also claimed Gov. Milliken failed the poor people of the state by authorizing a $50,000 study of the welfare situation and then ignoring the recommendations of the study. Some local citizens, who take a dim view of welfare, picketed the welfare group, however, and apparently had some influence in forcing an early retreat. The Citizens for Welfare Reform had planned to picket from noon to 3 p.m., but Vern Palmer, one of the local picketers said they left after only an hour and one half to two hours. The group, which has reportedly picketed Milliken’s stores in Traverse City and Manistee, said it was boycotting the stores after trips to the Capitol, peaceful sit-ins in Gov. Milliken’s Detroit office and letters had failed to produce results. The boycott was called a “symbolic gesture of the economic deprivation that the governor is forcing upon poor people.” Palmer, who confronted the group with a Bible quotation, “for even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat,” said he believed the group was anti-Christian, not Christian. He said he felt welfare was a step toward communism and the destruction of the United States.
April 22, 1997
A white supremacist rock music festival is planned for Northern Michigan over the Fourth of July weekend, a Ku Klux Klan activist said. “NordicFest” will be held on 40 acres of privately owned land in the Buckley area, said Dave Neumann, former head of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. At least a half-dozen bands that play “racialist” music are expected to perform during the July 3-6 event, Neumann said. There also will be speeches by representatives of white supremacist groups such as the Klan, Aryan Nations and the National Alliance, he said. “It’s pretty much a private, secluded four days for people who want to be with like-minded people and listen to some bands,” he said. The festival is being organized and promoted by Stormfront Records, a production company based in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, Neumann said. The company has no phone listing, but internet postings provide a post office box address where people can send inquiries. About 150 people have ordered tickets at $25 apiece, said Neumann, who is helping arrange the program and touts it in a recorded phone message from “BloodBond Enterprizes” in Waters, where he lives. The message promises “four days of kinship with white people without police interference or protesters.” Food, beer and “white power merchandise” will be available, it says, ending with the Nazi slogan, “Sieg heil.” Neumann said organizers expect 500 to 600 people to attend. Among those who have signed up are residents of several European counties, including Germany, Sweden and England. Neumann would not identify the property owner or give the exact location but he said it was “out in the middle of nowhere” off a seasonal two-track road.
Neumann said there should be no clashes because the site is so isolated that generators will have to be brought in. No one lives within a square mile, he said. “There’s not going to be 200 skinheads showing up at the local restaurants,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.