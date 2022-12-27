Today in history: Wex ice arena to open within two weeks

Dec. 27, 1922
The first of the midwinter holidays is passed and attention turns now to New Year’s and the annual crop of good resolutions which feature the day. Christmas was enjoyable. There has been an era of prosperity in Cadillac that helped make the day a success and made pre-Christmas business the best for several years. Merchants generally report a far better trade than in 1921 and many of them declare the business was better than in 1920. Excellent weather helped also in making the day a merry one. There was enough snow to satisfy those who like a “white Christmas” and the temperature was mild enough to make out-of-door hours comfortable and save coal while indoors. The snow has packed in the roads and these highways that are well traveled are in excellent condition. Many citizens took advantage of this fact to motor to other cities to spend the holiday. Trains were loaded and most of them were late over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Mail piled up in the local postoffice and the carriers today had extra large loads of belated Christmas and business mail. Railroads report an excessive amount of travel although comparative figures cannot be announced until after the business is checked up. Christmas was a business and industrial holiday here. Nearly all lines closed Saturday for the weekend, giving employees a double holiday. The present week will be rather disrupted, as another holiday comes next Monday. This holiday will not be as generally observed as was Christmas, but will be celebrated in a milder degree. Schools and colleges remain closed and students who are home for the holidays will stay over the next weekend. The dining rooms at the McKinnon and Royal hotels will remain closed until after New Year’s for the annual decorating and vacation.
Dec. 27, 1972
Twenty-four-hour emergency room service went into effect today at Mercy Hospital with the addition of Dr. James Johnson to the hospital staff. The 24-hour fee-for-service schedule will be in effect this week, each day, through Sunday, then will be in effect weekends until June 1. The weekend schedule will start at 6 p.m. Friday and end at 7 p.m. Sunday although Dr. Johnson will remain on duty Sunday night as long as is warranted. The daily 24-hour schedule goes back into effect June 1 for the summer through Labor Day. The entire schedule is being provided on a contract basis with Mercy Hospital. When the daily schedule is instituted in the hospital here next summer, Dr. Robert Williams and Dr. Q. Michael Ditmore will be added to the staff. The trio of physicians will do no surgery nor will they admit patients to Mercy Hospital. These functions will be done under the advice of the family’s physician. The men will be immediately available to provide emergency treatment to patients who may also request their family physician.
Dec. 26, 1997
With the opening of the Wexford Civic Center ice arena on the horizon in the net two weeks, the anticipation level is high both from the point of view of the management team and those looking to use the arena. “We have a whole management plan that’s being put together,” Jack Vivian, president of JRV Management — the company that’s handling scheduling and facility usage for the new arena — said. “Obviously, we’ll have youth hockey, adult hockey, high school hockey when that gets going, summer instructional schools, and we’ll have learn-to-play sessions for adults and youth. “With the Cadillac Youth Hockey Association, we already have a built-in usage — there’s about 150 kids playing, which is pretty impressive considering they’ve played on an outdoor rink for the last few years.” Having an in-town facility for practices and games will be a benefit for both players and parents involved in youth hockey programs, coaches say. “That’s going to be the nice thing about it — instead of spending about three hours on the road between driving, getting suited up and about 15 minutes afterward, it’s only going to be an hour-and-a-half altogether,” Chris Rhodes, who coaches a Cadillac peewee team, said. “It’s going to be wonderful,” Diane Seehaase, president of the Cadillac Hockey Association, said. “I see us at least doubling next year — hockey’s becoming popular, and with a high school team getting going hopefully next year, I see us growing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.