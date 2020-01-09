Jan. 9, 1970
Action planned by the Wexford County board of commissioners as a first official step toward eventual pollution control in local lakes was revealed Thursday noon during a meeting of board members with the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce lakes and streams committee. Board members said they expected to consider a resolution to establish a planning commission as provided in Act 282. This commission could make an initial study of the needs toward pollution control and report to the board which, in turn, could set up a board of public works, legally constituted to secure financing for a project. Harry McNitt, new chairman of the county board, emphasized the need to have a survey done first before other steps are taken. James Frisbie, chairman of the chamber's committee, said the committee is concerned with pollution of all sorts, in water, air and land. He said most local people are aware of conditions in local lakes and the need for control does not need "proving." Influence of septic tanks around the lakes, efforts being made by industries to eliminate contamination of waterways and steps and directions which could be taken on the local level toward control programs discussed. Robert Jones, chamber manager, said a recent study conducted by a committee indicated there are a total of 1,366 septic units either on lakefront or "second-tier" property around lakes Cadillac and Mitchell which drain into those lakes. Of this total, Jones said 1,096 units are "on the lake" and 270 "off the lake." He said an unofficial report indicated at least 80% of these doe not have adequate filtering, allowing pollutants to escape.
A man who gave up a chunk of his picnic table in the interest of justice will receive the largest award ever given by Silent Observer. A tip from the man, whose name was not released, led to the three arrests in the Reedsburg Dam murder case last summer. The man was checking his deer camp near the Reedsburg Dam pond during the July 4 weekend, police said, when he noticed a suspicious vehicle on the access road. There are only a few properties along that road, the vehicle was not familiar and it made several trips back and forth on the road. The man noted its license number, and carved it into his picnic table because he didn't have anything else to write with. Fishermen discovered the bodies of two downstate campers on July 7, four days after they were murdered. By then the deer camp owner was out of the area, but he learned from others nearby that police were investigating the deaths, said Lt. Andrew Baker, commander of the State Police post in Cadillac. The man called and asked police to check the license number on his picnic table. That was the break police had been looking for, Baker said. A check of the vehicle registration led them to the suspects from Brighton who were later charged with the murders of Mark Allen, 33, of Lansing and Edgar Mahon, 40, of Ovid. The tipster also allowed police evidence technicians to remove the piece of table with the license number on it, that placed the defendants at the scene. "We still have that," Baker said. "It's evidence." The Silent Observer board of directors does not reveal specific amounts of awards, said board president William Geeseman, but he did confirm that this was the largest award they have ever granted. Police were especially gratified by this award, Baker said, because the tip came from a person who just wanted to see justice done. "He didn't call in with any thought of the reward ... he called in the spirit of civic duty," Baker said.
