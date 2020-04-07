April 7, 1920
Felix H.H. Flynn left today for Memphis, Tennessee, where he will be a witness for the government in action requested by Cadillac authorities seeking to end the exploitation of the Boulevard Beach Subdivision beyond Lake Mitchell. Among the many documents he has relating to the scheme is a letter from the promoters in Chicago requesting him not to inform purchasers of these lots of the real nature of the property. The county clerk, however, has been active in trying to break up the game, writing many letters to those who were led to buy the lots setting forth their real nature. Weather conditions made it impossible for local officials to stage the proposed exploring expedition across the big lake before Mr. Flynn left, but he was on the property last fall and the fact that the lots are inaccessible at this time is expected to be as strong evidence for the government as if the clerk had just visited them. The backers of the proposition give away lucky number cards at moving picture houses all over the country and then unload a lot on everyone that will pay the fees of about $20. City officials say $1 is a high valuation for the lots and that there is a profit in them at that figure. Cadillac has become disgusted with the undesirable publicity and the City Commission passed a resolution attempting to break up the game. Local officials put the matter before the federal officers and Thursday C.F. Stites will have a hearing before the United States Commissioner at Memphis on a charge of using the mails fraudulently. It is believed here that this action against an agent of the Chicago promoters is a preliminary step in the nature of a test case and that action soon will be brought against the promoters themselves.
April 7, 1970
A complete report on benefits of trailer rallies on the community is to be compiled, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decided Monday. Based on past rallies, the report is intended to answer some questions concerning benefits such as money spent in the community, benefits to local business and the fairgrounds, and aspects of garbage pickup and sanitation services required, chamber officials said. Board members were told that reservations for the annual Chamber banquet next Monday thus far are only about 50 lacking the 500 goal. Decorations are to be in a gold motif and the program will feature Rep. Guy VanderJagt as keynote speaker. Disposal of the old Northern Chair Factory was referred to the Industrial Fund. The board discussed bylaws of the Industrial Fund and requested a review to investigate the possibility of revising the bylaws to become a stock corporation or to make certain that representatives are legally appointed. Reactivation of the advertising and promotional committee was discussed and a program for the coming year is to be set up next month, board officials said. A proposed condominium was discussed and was referred.
April 7, 1995
The Cadillac school board will meet in closed session Monday to discuss the recommended expulsion of a 17-year-old girl who faces criminal charges for bringing a gun to school. The teenager awaits trial in Wexford County Circuit Court on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. She stood mute during her district court arraignment and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf by the court. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing this week and now awaits arraignment on the charge in circuit court. The charge stems from a March 21 incident when school officials and police say the girl brought an unloaded .32 caliber revolver to school. Officials have said there was a conflict between the girl, a freshman student and some of her older friends. She was suspended but faces expulsion under school policy. The policy states that any type of dangerous material is not permitted on school property at any time. A student violating the policy will be suspended or expelled. "Weapons in school are totally unacceptable," said Superintendent Fred Carroll. "The safety of students is our priority."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.