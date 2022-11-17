Today in history: Wexford County DPW holds first meeting

Nov. 17, 1922
William Clawson, who escaped from Jackson state prison Sunday, was captured Thursday by Edward E. Bellman, of Cadillac, under sheriff, and James Truman of Manton, deputy sheriff, at his home in Manton. They were acting under instructions from Sheriff Nixon. Mr. Bellman and Mr. Truman received $100 reward for the capture of the escaped prisoner. Clawson said that he got home-sick. The escaped prisoner walked all night, about 35 miles, according to his own estimate, and getting confused about the directions, found in the morning that he was but four miles from the prison. He told the officers that during the night he often saw the flashlights of his pursuers but lay quiet and flat and thus escaped detection. Clawson was taken into custody by the officers when the had been home only about four hours. Sheriff Nixon left early this morning for Jackson, taking Clawson back to prison.
Nov. 17, 1972
The new Wexford County Department of Public Works was organized Thursday night and its five members laid plans to request a $10,000 budget for 1973. The budget request will be forwarded to the Board of Commissioners for its consideration Dec. 11. These funds would finance operations of the board during 1973 and provide for certain studies which must be done on proposed projects. No budget for the new department was provided in the county board’s operational budget for 1973, adopted in October. Two major projects for the new DPW’s first year, adopted Thursday night, are a sewer system in the county area west of Cadillac and a solid waste disposal program. The new board’s concern is not limited to these two projects, however. Many other proposals are expected to be received for consideration. Selma and Cherry Grove townships have requested studies be made toward providing sewer services around Lake Mitchell. This is the first step to initiate a project with the DPW. Representatives of a number of engineering firms are to be asked to attend the Dec. 21 meeting to outline their qualifications for doing a feasibility study for incorporating a Lake Mitchell area project with the city’s disposal system.
Nov. 17, 1997
The city’s west side story will continue just a block north of Lake Cadillac as an area new home developer breaks ground for a 10-home subdivision. City Manager Pete Stalker reported to the city council that he responded favorably to a request by developer Bryan Fenner to proceed with development of the Kenwood Terrace subdivision. The plat for the development has already been approved. The subdivision will be built on a new road, to be called “Jonathan Drive” (for Fenner’s son) off Kenwood Road, which is not paved. Kenwood is located on the north side of Lake Cadillac, five blocks east of Kenwood Park, south of Chestnut Street. Fenner asked that he be allowed to proceed with construction of some houses. The developer later explained that paving Kenwood would serve his best interests. “People who buy better homes expect that their roads be paved,” he said. Fenner said when the 10 lots are sold, the share of the special assessment will be spread out and more affordable. Typically, a special assessment district would be created, with owners on either side of the road to be paved sharing the cost. Cities often will share in the cost.
