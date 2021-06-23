June 23, 1921
Wexford County must erect a new county infirmary before May 1, 1922, according to notice served on Felix H.H. Flynn, county clerk, by the State Welfare Commission. In a meeting on June 18 a resolution was adopted by the state body to the effect that the buildings now in use here as a county infirmary are insanitary, dangerous to the health of the inmates, prevent proper classification and separation of inmates and are inadequate for the purposes for which they now are used. M.T Murray, director of the newly created State Welfare Department, as secretary of the State Welfare Commission, has served official notice on the county that the conditions referred to can be remedied only by providing a new building or buildings of proper size, character and arrangement. The condition of the county farm dormitories have been the occasion of quarterly comment by the supervisors and while action by the state was not anticipated in another sense it is no surprise to county officials. The supervisors convene next Monday in regular June session and the poor farm matter no doubt will be threshed out then as there are only 10 months after the coming session closes, in which to comply with the state order. Some confusion existed as to the time of the local meeting owing to a communication sent to each supervisor and assessing officer in the state by the Michigan Tax Commission that supervisors would convene the third Monday in June for the annual equalization session. This was in error, however, as the new law provides for such a session each June on the fourth Monday, which is next week, the date to which the Wexford Supervisors adjourned last quarter. Auditor General O.F. Fuller's notice on the tax matter followed the statute for the fourth Monday. Equalization and the infirmary matter are expected to be the two principal subjects before the supervisors at this time.
June 23, 1971
Manton voters denied passing ordinance 80 which would change the hours of operation of taverns within the city limits to comply with State Liquor Control Commission regulations. The ordinance had been adopted by the Manton City Commission in March, but a referendum vote was petitioned for. The ordinance would have changed the hours of tavern operation to 2 a.m. weekdays and from noon Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday. Since the defeat of the ordinance, the city will still work under Ordinance 61 which was established in 1943. The ordinance limits hours of tavern operation to midnight on weekdays and to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings. Taverns are to be closed from 2 a.m. Sunday until 2 a.m. Monday, it was reported. There are 464 registered voters in the city, so the turnout of 157 voters was said to be "light."
June 23, 1996
Reed City is considering adopting an ordinance that would regulate sexually-oriented businesses. The ordinance was introduced by city council member Joanne Flinton. It is the same ordinance that went into effect in Traverse City two weeks ago. "I thought if we get it in now and have it adopted, it will cause less headaches in the future," said Flinton. "I want to see to it that we keep our community a clean, wholesome, God-loving place and keep that junk out of here." Reed City would become the third community in the greater Cadillac area to pass an ordinance to stop adult businesses, and one of several to take action to stop them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.