Today in history: Wexford County landfill site inspection set

May 18, 1933
The proposed sales tax, now before the Michigan legislature, was denounced at a meeting of the board of directors of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce and telegrams sent to local representatives Sen. Felix H.H. Flynn, Rep. Earl McNitt and to Rep. Fred Watkins, chairman of the house committee on general taxation. The telegrams read: “As bill No. 184 is very detrimental to manufacturing interests here and within the state this body, the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce, in special session today strenuously opposes such legislation which would prove destructive to manufacturing industries. Please use all efforts possible to defeat this measure.”
May 18, 1973
Representatives of various agencies are to meet at 10 a.m. Monday to make a field inspection of a site in Cedar Creek Township proposed for a county landfill operation. Agencies to be represented include the Department of Natural Resources, Michigan Department of State Highways, Wexford County Road Commission and the Wexford County Department of Public Works. DPW members, Thursday night, toured the site in section 34 of Cedar Creek Township and discussed methods of operation for the proposed project. Earlier this month, DPW members had visited landfill operations in Leelanau and Benzie counties. Final disposition and DNR approval for use of the site is expected after Monday’s field tour, a spokesman for DPW said today. Tentative approval has been secured from the DNR but the final OK has not yet been filed. Thursday night, the DPW adopted a resolution which will require all solid waste handlers to use approved equipment in transporting collections to the landfill. This equipment will have to be covered and leakproof. The handler will have to be licensed by the county, the resolution stipulated.
May 18, 1998
Score one more for the year 1998. One more record high temperature, that is. The National Weather Service temperature monitor at the Cadillac-Wexford County Airport registered 86 degrees at 4 p.m. Monday. That unofficially ties a record set on May 18, 1962 at the City of Cadillac wastewater treatment plant. The official city high temperature will be recorded this morning. Larry Campbell, head of the Cadillac Department of Public Works, confirmed that two official high temperature records were set in the past few days. Friday’s temperature was 88 degrees, 2 degrees higher than the previous May 15 record of 86, set in 1991. Then on Sunday, Cadillac hit 82 degrees, topping the previous record for May 17 of 81, set in 1977.
