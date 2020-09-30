Sept. 30, 1920
Mrs. C.D. Burritt has been appointed supervisor of the Wexford County tuberculosis sanitarium and has already entered upon her duties at that institution. The appointment of Mrs. Burritt came after a recital of the needs of the sanitarium by the visiting nurse and an unselfish offer by Mrs. Burritt to help the cause by becoming resident supervisor. The local health resort now has 17 patients, the majority of whom are service men. There are accommodations for 25 patients and it is considered likely that the place will be filled to capacity before the winter. Mrs. Burritt’s connection with the sanitarium is in the nature of humanitarian work. She has long been interested in welfare work and has the condition of the unfortunate at heart. Her work is to oversee the general living conditions at the San and work for the betterment of the institution. She also will endeavor to create sentiment in the city and county to the end that the sanitarium will not need for any equipment or supplies. Mrs. W.W. Cummer of Florida, while on a visit to her old home here, presented the sanitarium with a beautiful player-piano and supply of music rolls for the entertainment of the patients. The new sun parlor, recently built, will be furnished with reed furniture and new dining room furniture has been bought for the private and patients’ dining rooms. New furnishings are shortly expected for the kitchen, including a new range, dishes and utensils.
Sept. 30, 1970
For the third time this year the City Planning Commission has voted against rezoning property on the south shore of Lake Cadillac to permit construction of a condominium. By a vote of 4-3 Monday night, the Planning Commission passed a motion recommending to the City Commission that rezoning be denied because no more facts about the issue were presented than when the request for rezoning was submitted previously. Porter Levine, City Commissioner Larry Rogers and City Manager Don Mason voted in favor of the motion recommending rezoning be denied. Mayor Ron Wilson, Dr. Dennis Van Alst and Bruce Hilty voted against. Planning Commission Chairman M.D. Porter cast the deciding affirmative vote. He said he based his vote on the grounds that rezoning was not recommended by the city’s professional planning consultants and that the commission had been presented no concrete plans for the proposed condominium. Comments from the audience covered familiar territory and exposed a few raw nerves. Kenneth Uptegraft, who is requesting the rezoning, said plans for the condominium are the same as those submitted to the commission before. Uptegraft’s attorney, Burton Hines, said it is impossible to lay down a master zoning plan and stick strictly to it. He said there must be some grounds for variance because situations change. He said the questions the Planning Commission should consider are: “Is it fair?‘ and “Is it reasonable?‘
