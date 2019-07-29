July 29, 1919
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled with Judge Frederick W. Mayne’s decision, denying the petition of the defense in the case of Mrs. Stanislawa Lipczynska, held for the murder of Sister Mary at the Isadore convent, for a writ of certiorari, and the trial therefore opened this morning in Leland County. Wexford or Isabella county will probably be asked as the scene of the trial by the defense. The Sister Janina case is one of the most notorious mysteries of the state’s criminal history. Early in February of 1919 the bones of a woman were found under the Church of the Holy Rosary at Isadore. They were practically identified as those of Sister Mary, a young nun who had taught school adjoining the church 11 years before, and who disappearance never had been explained. At the time of the young nun’s disappearance, Mrs. Lipczynska was housekeeper for Rev. Father Bienawaski, then priest at Isadore, now pastor at St. Joseph’s, Manistee. The theory of the prosecution is that the housekeeper, jealous of the young nun, either inveigled her or caught her under the rear of the church and killed her with a blow on the head.
July 29, 1969
The Cadillac Area Public Schools board of education Monday night voted to “approve the terms‘ of a new teacher contract which has already been worked out by negotiating teams for the teachers and board, and approved by a vote of the teachers. Board members said during the meeting that details would be withheld until the final papers are signed, about Aug. 12. But today, the board announced that some parts of the contract would be made public Wednesday. Presumably, teacher salary schedules would be announced, since this is the largest factor in the school budget and a matter of interest to district residents faced with their third millage vote this year. Much debate on the millage issue has centered on the teachers’ and administrators’ salaries. The millage request has been turned down by CAPS voters twice this year. Salaries for administrators are still unsettled for the new school year, but the board in its special meeting went on record as stating that all administrators now on the staff will be retained, with administrative assignment and salaries to be worked out later. No date was set for determining actual pay.
July 29, 1994
Cadillac is starting a new tradition of celebrating the traditional. Camp Cadillac is hosting its second annual Traditional Powwow on Saturday and Sunday. “After last year, we hadn’t planned on doing it again, but they came to us in April and told us how much they wanted to do it again this year,‘ said Tim Vaughan, co-owner of Camp Cadillac. “It was great last year, so we decided to do it again.‘ Vaughan said although the weekend events are fun to watch and participate in, they hold a deeper meaning. “The powwow shows the Indian culture is alive and well,‘ he said. “The Indian culture is an ongoing thing, not just something in the past. You will hear a lot of new songs that were recently written, not just songs from the past. “The powwow will also show how much American Indians have contributed to the American culture. Our culture is a blending of cultures, including influences of the American Indian.‘
