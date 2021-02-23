Feb. 23, 1931
Frank McClish, former deputy sheriff, and Ben Reams, deputy sheriff, of Mesick, thought they were on the trail of desperados Saturday night but the suspects turned to be only a romantic couple from Buckley, according to reports received here. It came about in this fashion. Mr. McClish, who is proprietor of a garage in Mesick, had his establishment broken into and a car stolen a few weeks ago and as he was locking up Saturday night noticed a car that had been parked in his alley go around the block and park again in the same place. His suspicions aroused, Mr. McClish enlisted the assistance of Ben Reams, deputy sheriff, and together they stole from woodpile to woodpile down the alley to where the car stood. Just before reaching the car Mr. McClish stumbled over a pile of ashes and ruined a perfectly good suit of clothes. Nothing daunted he yanked open one door while Deputy Sheriff Reams opened the other and presented his gun to two surprised young people from Buckley who though they had found a quiet place for their love-making.
Feb. 23, 1971
Dedication services and open house were held Sunday at Reed City's new hospital and the weatherman and a good turnout of interested persons made all of the hard work toward reaching the big goal "most worthwhile" in the words of J. Henry Irwin, hospital administrator. Rev. Richard Krugler, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City, offered the invocation. A color guard from Reed City's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2964 participated in the program, presenting an American flag to hospital officials, then conducting the first flag-raising ceremony for the new hospital. Following the dedication, open house was held in the hospital until 5 p.m. Tours through the large, rambling building that houses 100 beds in its two separate units, acute care and extended car, were conducted by hospital personnel and members of the local Hospital Guild. Arrows placed strategically throughout the winding corridors assisted many, even hospital personnel, in finding their way from one place to another. One registered nurse commented that she hoped "they'll leave those arrows up when we get moved in or I'll never find my way!" And the hospital is big ... much bigger than it appears from the outside. Many visitors were heard remarking on this very thought and one woman, when faced with turning left and into a corridor or going straight ahead through a door and out to a parking lot said to her husband, "Not that way, I couldn't walk that far again." Departments such as the laboratory and X-ray have larger work areas and are in better relation to where their services are needed, officials said. The nurses' stations are centrally located, offering good views of corridors and, in many instances, rooms, so the nurses may keep a good, watchful eye on their patients.
Feb. 23, 1996
Members of United Auto Workers Union Local 2270 have ratified a four-year contract with Evart Products Textron, but one union officials says the company still has a long way to go before reaching an acceptable employee/management relationship. "If there is not a change in how people are treated, it doesn't matter what kind of contract you have. The people over there have got to get along," said Dennis Vanderlind, chief negotiator for the UAW. "The management has not included employees in a lot of decisions, which has created a lot of problems." Nevertheless, an early contract was ratified by union members Monday, 604-457. "We did a lot of good things, but we have a lot of work that we have to do in the next four years," Vanderlind said. The contract became effective Monday and will expire April 5, 2000. The previous contract was set to expire April 15. Negotiations have been underway for several weeks. Chrysler Corporation, Evart Products' only customer, "was demanding" the two sides reach accord, Vanderlind said. "If an agreement was not reached, several jobs would have been lost," he said. Rumors of a possible strike overshadowed the negotiation process. Meanwhile, the plant was stockpiling manufactured products in anticipation of a strike. Evart Products manufactures injection mold plastic parts and accessories for the automotive industry. "There's always rumors of a strike, but the reality is that a contract was reached," Vanderlind said. About 1,120 employees are covered under the new contract. "It is a richer contract compared to the last one as far as benefits. The employees kept their insurance, which is top of the line Blue Cross Blue Shield," Vanderlind said. "Changes also were made guaranteeing that employees would get time off during the periods when there is an excess in overtime. It has been a problem in the past with employees working several days in a row without getting a day off. However, they will still get a chance to work all the hours they want." Union members also will receive a 30 cent per hour wage increase over the next four years, Vanderlind said. Textron officials could not be reached for comment.
