Today in history: Wexford deputies harvest 'pot' plant

Aug. 18, 1923
Five Detroit men, charged with short-changing Lake City merchants, were sentenced by Judge Fred S. Lamb Friday at Lake City to 90 days in jail and $50 costs each after they made pleas of guilty. The small amount of the sums made the case simple larceny for which the penalty comes under justice court instead of circuit court. Their method of short-changing was to obtain $20 bills at the bank, buy something in a store and tender a $20 bill in payment. They received a handful of change. Then they bought something at another counter, said they didn’t want to carry so much change and asked for the bill back again, offering additional change. In the counting and conversation that ensued the thieves took out $5 or $10. One merchant discovered his loss of $5 and climbed into their car and stayed until he was paid. One of the men had served time in the Detroit House of Correction and another in Detroit jail.
Aug. 18, 1973
Acting on a tip from an unnamed source, Wexford County sheriff’s deputies discovered and harvested a marijuana field on state-owned land Saturday. Deputies spent the afternoon picking some 2,727 plants growing in a wild section of land in Springville Township near the Manistee County line. The 50 pounds harvested had a street value of between $12,000 and $16,000, according to Sheriff Robert Hill. “Some were three feet high, and they ranged down to three inches,” Hill said. He estimated the marijuana, found growing in a 50 by 100 foot cultivated field, had been planted sometime since spring. No one was arrested, and Hill said it would be difficult to do so without catching them in the act of cultivating the plants. The department received information about the field last week, he said. “We bought the information,” Hill said, explaining the department used money from Unaccountable Funds, which is money donated to the department from private sources. After receiving the information, department officials flew over the area in a small airplane to determine the exact location before traveling there. Deputies picked and stacked the plants at the field and “now they’re in garbage bags,” Hill said. “We’ll pour gasoline on them and set fire to them sometime this week.” And, while the field is no longer full of marijuana plants, it is not entirely empty. Posted in the middle of the field is a small sign, reading “You have just been ripped off, care of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department.”
Aug. 18, 1998
Reportedly, President Bill Clinton has been very conscious of the image his presidency will leave on the history books. Monday, he made his mark in a way no other president has. In the afternoon, Clinton testified for grand jury investigation allegations that the president lied under oath and encouraged former White House intern Monica Lewinsky to lie under oath. Members of the grand jury viewed Clinton’s testimony as it occurred. With history being made before them, TV and newspaper reporters swarmed both the White House and the court house in a frenzy of hype and speculation. But to Missaukee County Democratic Party chairwoman Charlie Bartholomew, the circus in Washington wasn’t worth covering at all. In fact, the entire Starr investigation was senseless. “I think it’s a bunch of crap,” he said, bluntly. “I think the American people think it’s a bunch of crap.” Bartholomew feels the entire investigation is a waste of time. “What good has it done?” he asked. “It’s showed that he lied about an extra-marital affair. I’m going to guess that 75-80 percent of the people in Washington have lied about that.” Bartholomew also waived aside the charge of perjury made against the president. But the president is not just a citizen, said Rick Johnson, the Republican candidate for Gernaat’s seat. The president is held to a higher standard because that office has national and global significance. “The president is the leader of the world,” Johnson said. “The president whether he should be or not, is held to a higher standard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.