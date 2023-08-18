Today in history: Wexford deputies harvest 'pot' plant

Pictured it a clip from the Aug. 18, 1973 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “A marijuana field cultivated by unidentified persons and located in a section of wild country west of Mesick was harvested by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Department Saturday. Deputy Dave Tyrna bends to pick up one of the 2,727 plants confiscated during the operation. The marijuana was estimated to be worth between $12,000 and $16,000 on the street by department officials. Tyrna is flanked by Undersheriff Raymond Codden and Sheriff Robert Hill.”