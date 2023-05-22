Today in history: Wexford forest quota in camp

Pictured is a clip from the May 22, 1998 edition of the Cadillac Evening News. “Military veteran Harold Ide of the American Legion Post No. 95 places flags at the gravesites of Civil War vets in the Grand Army of the Republic section of the Maple Hill cemetery in Cadillac. For the past 25 years, Ide has spent one day each year before Memorial Day weekend placing flags at the burial sites.”