Today in history: Wexford forest quota in camp

May 22, 1933
A scene reminiscent of the wartime days of 1917 and 1918 was enacted here Sunday afternoon when the Wexford County candidates for the Civilian Conservation Corps were mobilized at the city hall for their preliminary examination and muster. The first occurrence in the afternoon’s program brought smiles of recollection to the World War veterans present when the two score youths gathered at the mobilization place — and waited. No one knew what to do next, where they were going or when, as the instructions given the local welfare officers were vague on these points. After a wait of half an hour, Lt. J.L. Richardson for the 2nd regiment of infantry, Fort Brady, appeared. He had convoyed two bus loads of Manistee trainees to Cadillac to catch the noon train north, which he found had been removed from the schedule that day. After trying in vain to get a special train made up here to take the Manistee contingent on to the straits across which more buses had been ordered to transport the lads to Fort Brady, Lt. Richardson canceled that plan and decided to wait for the midnight train north. The Cadillac boys were allowed to return to their homes for another meal before leaving, but the rural boys were given supper in local restaurants together with the Manistee crowd.
May 22, 1973
An injunction against the village of Marion and an engineering firm halting new bids for construction of a sewage collection system was dissolved here Monday by a court opinion issued by Judge Donald Holbrook. The injunction against the village and the engineering firm of William and Works Inc. of Grand Rapids was filed recently by D’Angela Construction Co. of Sterling Heights. The opinion said the plaintiff was at law for damages and not for specific performance. The court action came from a rebidding procedure undertaken by the village on a portion of the $1.2 million sewer project. Contractors were required to hold their bid prices firm for 90 days and that time had elapsed in August after construction of the sewer project encountered several delays. One contractor held his original bid price for the lift station and force main parts of the project, but two others did not, Patsy Cline of Williams and Works reported. A new bid was submitted by one for the treatment facilities, but the other company, D’Angela, reportedly asked the village to negotiate for an additional amount on the firm’s contract for the collection system, she said. The village filed to have the injunction lifted and the case dismissed. Judge Holbrook took into consideration earlier this month arguments and briefs submitted by attorneys in the case. The injunction has been lifted by the opinion and the village can now take bids on the project, the Williams and Works spokesman said. “We will confer with the village as to the earliest time we can proceed with bid openings,” she said. The injunction was filed just prior to the bid opening.
May 22, 1998
Members of the Natural Resources Commission will consider proposals to sell two parcels of state-owned land. One piece of land is a part of the Pere Marquette State Forest. The parcel is east of Falmouth, near Dyer Lake in Clam Union Township, Missaukee County. The five-acre parcel is about half a mile south of Falmouth Road and between East and West Dyer Lake roads. The second piece of land is at the corner of 2 Mile Road and M-37 in Peacock Township, Lake County. The Michigan State Police has agreed to buy the 18.5-acre parcel for $18,000. The State Police plan to use the site to construct a communications tower.
